In a 6-3 ruling Friday morning, the United States Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that had enshrined as constitutional the right to an abortion. Despite a leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s decision foreshadowing as much — which circulated in national news organizations in May — the official decision from the country’s highest court sent shockwaves through the country.
But it was perhaps a separate opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, that solidified the worst fears of critics of the court’s right-leaning justices.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote.
Together, those three cases represent rulings largely considered wins for socially liberal causes: the 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut ruling ensured married couples’ privacy regarding their contraceptive decisions; the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas case made it illegal for states to outlaw consensual same-sex marriage; and, more than a decade after Lawrence, the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision was the landmark one making gay marriage legal in the United States.
Thomas’ written comments came on the same day that, locally, Glenwood Springs was celebrating its first-ever Pride Month celebration. Kevin McManamon, AspenOUT executive director, spoke at the event, which he described as one full of jubilee — and hundreds of energized people.
“Everyone is talking about it. It was the news of the day here,” he said. “All of these people feel the same way today about what happened today with the Supreme Court. It’s just the next thing that — I won’t say his name — is coming after.”
Among the crowd was Rebecca Binion, health center manager at the Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. On Friday morning, she was feeling mostly numb — a well-documented grief response.
“Even preparing for this for as long as we have, it doesn't take away the feeling that we are all experiencing right now. It’s just devastating to think about how this will impact people across our country. It’s an honor to still be doing this work, more so now today than ever,” she said.
To get her through the day, Binion focused on patient care. When her work was done, she went to join the LGBQTIA+ community and allies to celebrate. After all, she said, there’s solidarity there.
“It’s all bodily autonomy,” she said.
That’s a sentiment felt by Jack Teter, regional political director for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, as well. As a political activist working for a reproductive-health nonprofit, he’s deeply concerned about the abortion-access repercussions of Friday’s SCOTUS ruling. As a trans man with a personal vested interest in the future of his family’s frozen embryos as part of their IVF plan, he’s managing a more existential, uncertain fear.
“IVF is very, very common. Lots of people use reproductive medicine … to grow their families,” he said. But in states that now have legal frameworks defining life at conception, “I think there’s a legal question in those states about what happens to those frozen eggs now.”
When it comes to a lot of legal questions — particularly when it comes to potential criminality surrounding abortion access and general reproductive health — Teter feels that Friday’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson, officially overturning Roe v. Wade, creates a “race to the bottom.”
For one thing, he said, Colorado is a decidedly “safe” state for access to abortions. The Reproductive Health Equity Act updates Colorado’s laws to enshrine reproductive rights and codifies the right to choose to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion. But by now being among the most abortion-friendly states in the country, health care professionals and advocacy workers alike warn of an overwhelming of resources from out-of-state patients, which would in turn lead to longer wait times for all patients, Coloradans included.
“Colorado is a safe haven for access to abortion care. Abortion is legal here; our doors are open,” Teter assured, adding that PPRM is “older than Roe v. Wade.” Still, he continued, there were roughly 55,000 abortions in Texas last year compared to Colorado’s 11,000. Should those more-than 40,000 other patients flood Colorado’s care systems, it will create issues.
“That’s a five-times increase in patients that might be traveling from just one state,” he said.
To that effect, those in the industry are trying to get creative about finding infrastructural solutions to what may be coming in the near future, from trans-state licensing to travel options. Even across the Roaring Fork Valley, on the Aspen Institute campus, similar dialogue was taking place. In response to the Friday morning SCOTUS decision, the Aspen Ideas: Health programmers scrambled to assemble a panel of health care and legal experts to discuss the development. One woman in attendance of the panel identified herself as a board member of “the last abortion clinic in the state of West Virginia.”
“We had an emergency meeting this morning where we’re essentially planning an underground network to get people out of the state … How bad of an idea is that?” she posed, to an eruption of laughter and applause from her fellow audience members.
But the question is increasingly a serious one. But at the same time, Teter — as well as many legal experts, including those on the Aspen Ideas’ panel Friday evening — concurred that there is no legal restriction on states governing other states as it pertains to abortion access. For now.
“We can trust that the people in our communities [want] to make their own ethical decisions about … who they want to be intimate with — and that we don’t want the arm of the law reaching from Utah into Glenwood Springs,” Teter said.
In some ways, Friday’s decision and the national response is surreal even from a philosophical point of view, nevermind the on-the-ground reactions, said Aspen Institute Executive Vice President Elliot Gerson when introducing the panel.
“I think it’s actually quite relevant to why this is such a political earthquake and where we are as a country now … I clerked for the Supreme Court just a few years after the Roe decision. And indeed eight of the nine justices were the same justices who were involved in Roe — and at that time, it was not very controversial,” he said, noting that “four of those in the majority were Republicans … appointed by Republican presidents.”
