The search for Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s next executive director has whittled down to three finalists whose professional backgrounds range from planning to international diplomacy.
Norwich Housing Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Arn, town of Little Elm Development Service Manager, Hayden Brodowsky and U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Officer Matthew Gillen have been announced as the leading candidates for the position.
Arn has served as executive director with the Norwich Housing Authority in Norwich, Conn., population 40,493, since 2018. “His position includes the implementation of policies and oversight of all ongoing aspects of NHA operations,” a new release issued Friday says. Arn previously served as executive director of Vernon Housing Authority and facilities director for the East Hartford Housing Authority, both in Connecticut.
Brodowsky has served as development service manager for the town of Little Elm, Texas, population 53,126, since 2019, according to the release. His position includes managing developmental services, such as building inspection, code enforcement, engineering, GIS and planning, Friday’s news release said. “Brodowsky previously served as planning service manager and city planner/historic preservation officer for the city of Abilene, Texas,” the release says.
Gillen has served as a foreign service officer with the United States Department of State since 1998. His position includes being a diplomat in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Ireland and Chile in various program, policy and management roles, Friday’s press release states. “He also served in policy positions in Washington, D.C., in the bureaus of Consular Affairs, European Affairs and as an American Political Science Association Fellow in Congress,” the release adds.
Arn, Brodowsky and Gillen will each give a presentation to the APCHA Board at a virtual meeting on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. The Zoom link for next Wednesday’s public meeting can be accessed at apcha.org/agendacenter.
In December 2020, the city of Aspen and Pitkin County brought on executive recruitment firm GovHR USA to assist with the application process. The job opening was first advertised on Jan. 26 and a selection committee — composed of city of Aspen, Pitkin County and APCHA representatives — conducted a first round of interviews on April 15-16. The executive director job opening was posted again on April 20 and the selection committee conducted another round of interviews on June 7-8.
The selection committee included Aspen Assistant City Manager Diane Foster, Aspen Interim Human Resources Director Courtney DeVito, APCHA Compliance Manager Bethany Spitz, APCHA Deputy Director Cindy Christensen, and deputy Pitkin County managers Phylis Mattice and Rich Englehart.
In addition to her role as Aspen’s assistant city manager, Diane Foster has also served as APCHA interim executive director since August 2020. Former APCHA Executive Director Mike Kosdrosky resigned last August after working in the position since 2015.
APCHA’s executive director position was still being advertised Friday afternoon online. According to the job listing, APCHA’s next executive director will earn between $106,683 and $149,884 annually, based upon qualifications.
Aspen City Manager Sara Ott and Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock will make the final hiring decision and APCHA’s new executive director will start in August. According to city Communications Director Denise White, 52 candidates applied for APCHA’s executive director position.