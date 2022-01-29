Despite bringing canine professionals from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States to assist in the third day of search efforts for Emma resident Hunter Hyde — who was first deemed missing on Tuesday when he didn’t show up for work — authorities had little to report on Friday evening.
“The search continues,” Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Operations Parker Lathrop said Friday. “We went back to the area that we were at previously … [and] the search moved into neighboring areas that we had not done by ground” but had been scanned from a helicopter’s aerial perspectives.
“There was no sign of Hyde in that area,” Lathrop said.
Sheriff’s and Mountain Rescue Aspen searchers would have preferred for the day to turn out differently, according to a PCSO press release.
“Through the use of different canines, searchers had hoped to pick up on something the previous canines had not alerted to but nothing more was found,” the release says. “Search teams also began moving into areas further away from Hyde’s residence that had been searched by air resources but had not yet been visited by ground-based teams.”
The search teams finished their field operations by 4:45 p.m. Friday, having completed the day’s objectives. As of Friday afternoon, further search efforts were being evaluated and planned.
Hyde, 28, was last seen Monday evening at his home in Emma. His co-workers became concerned when, after not showing up for his shift Tuesday, he did not respond to several text messages and phone calls. Also, his residence was found seemingly empty, according to a missing persons flyer published by the sheriff’s office.
“If you may have seen Hyde or know of his whereabouts please contact the [sheriff’s office] at (970) 920-5310,” the release continues, adding that Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is grateful for tips received so far and “the efforts so many have made in locating Hunter Hyde.”