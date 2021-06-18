The multijurisdictional search for a man who went missing Thursday night while kayaking the Crystal River is continuing as of 3:30 p.m., according to Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo.
The man was a Mountain Rescue Aspen team member, DiSalvo said. He said more information about the search effort likely would be forthcoming Friday evening.
The search was centered around the area of the river just north of the first entrance to Redstone. The stretch of water there is known as the "Meatgrinder." A companion kayaker saw the man go below the surface of the water without resurfacing around 8 p.m. Thursday, DiSalvo said.
"We found the boat today but not the person," the sheriff said. "The water is high and moving very fast."
Pitkin County deputies, along with the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District's swiftwater rescue team, have been on the scene since early Friday, he said. They have been searching along the riverbank and also using drones, to no avail.
"My understanding of that section of the river is that it's pretty unsafe," said Jenny Cutright, public information officer for Carbondale Fire.
"These waters are as treacherous as they can be at this time, when we're at the end of our snowmelt," DiSalvo said.
"We're waiting this afternoon for the waters to recede a bit, as they are expected to," he continued. "We have reason to believe he is still in the area where he was last seen."
The sheriff added that MRA personnel have not been officially deployed, but that some of the man's fellow team members were in the area to show support.
"It's an hour-to-hour, day-to-day operation right now," DiSalvo said.
