The search for missing Emma resident Hunter Hyde, 28, has concluded with the discovery of what is believed to be Hyde’s body, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said Saturday evening.
The body of the deceased was found by a deputy at approximately 12:44 p.m. Saturday on a seldom-accessed side trail, approximately .85 miles from the start of BLM Route 8332 in the Emma area of unincorporated Pitkin County, according to the release.
"The location of the body believed to be that of Hyde was found within the larger search area from searches earlier in the week but beyond the area of the more focused ground searches and the area searched by canine search teams," the release states.
The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the manner and cause of death, the release adds. With assistance from seven MRA members, the body was recovered at approximately 5 p.m. and transported to the coroner’s office. Hyde's identity had yet to be officially confirmed by the coroner at the time the release was issued just after 7:30 p.m.
The search for Hyde began Tuesday after he didn't show up for work and was reported missing. Throughout the week, large-scale search operations were employed with the aim of locating Hyde. The search included many members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, utilizing ground teams and unmanned aerial vehicles; a canine search crew from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States; helicopter and flight personnel from Care Flight of the Rockies; and Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies and investigators, the release says.
Also in the release, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo extended his gratitude to all who assisted in the search and recovery and to those in the community who provided numerous tips.