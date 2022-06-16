Editor's note: This story was updated online at 7:30 a.m. today and contains additional information to the version appearing in Thursday's print edition of the Aspen Daily News.
Local authorities searched Wednesday afternoon and evening for a male believed to be lost in the Devil’s Punchbowl area of Independence Pass.
The punchbowl is a well-known water feature where recreationalists jump from cliffs to a small pool, about eight miles southeast of Aspen near mile-marker 50 on Highway 82 and the pass. Located near the Grottos Day Use Area, the punchbowl is a busy spot from June through September. The punchbowl and surrounding water features have been the scene of several emergency incidents over the years, some of which have resulted in fatalities.
The search was expected to resume this morning (Thursday), according to Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. But the nature of the search was expected to change from rescue mode to recovery mode, with authorities focusing instead on body retrieval. Authorities have not identified the missing individual.
Because of high water flows through the Devil’s Punchbowl area, the release gates from Grizzly Reservoir were closed mid-afternoon Wednesday so that emergency personnel could deal with less water in their attempts to locate the individual. The reservoir above Lincoln Creek provides water to Lincoln Creek and eventually, the Roaring Fork River, which flows through the punchbowl area. River levels and flow rates are expected to be reduced today east of Aspen as well as the city itself, Lathrop said.
He said the reservoir gates would remain closed until search efforts have been exhausted. The lower water flows were a benefit during Wednesday’s search, Lathrop added.
“It will reduce water flow in the Roaring Fork Valley — we’re aware of that. We will not keep it closed any longer than we have to,” he said Wednesday evening.
The missing male was reported to the sheriff’s office just after noon on Wednesday, according to a sheriff's office news release issued at 11:10 p.m. after the Aspen Daily News' press deadline.
Sheriff's deputies, along with resources from the Aspen Ambulance District, the Aspen Fire Protection District and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority arrived on scene at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the release says.
"While swiftwater rescue teams established a likely downstream containment point and began a thorough search of the river and shore, on-scene resources worked quickly to capture firsthand accounts of where the subject may have entered the river. During this time, State Highway 82 eastbound was shut down at mile-marker 47 so that the first responders could safely work along the roadway," the release explains.
The pass reopened to two-way traffic before 2 p.m.
"After approximately three hours of searching, efforts shifted from search and rescue to search and recovery," the release says. "... at this time the Pitkin County Incident Management Team was called to assist in the management of the incident."
Following the closure of the Grizzly Reservoir release gates, the pass was closed again at 6 p.m. for about two hours between mile-markers 47, at the east-of-Aspen seasonal gate, and mile-marker 52, which is just past the entrance to Lincoln Creek Campground.
Emergency personnel used the two hours of the pass closure to continue their search, then suspended the effort around 8:30 p.m., after nightfall, according to the release. Lathrop said rather than risking the safety of the rescuers in the dark, authorities decided to wait until daylight to resume the search.
The sheriff’s office news release added a reminder to the public that while the rivers, creeks and streams may be past peak runoff stage for the summer, they remain a hazard "for those who enter unprepared for strong currents and the extremely cold water."
Also in the release, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo extended his gratitude to all those who assisted in the timely reporting of the incident.
"Due to the remoteness of the Independence Pass area, emergency responses can only begin once a witness or passerby drives to an area of cellular phone service to call 911," the sheriff said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.