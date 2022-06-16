Local authorities searched Wednesday afternoon and evening for a male believed to be lost in the Devil’s Punchbowl area of Independence Pass.
The search was expected to resume on Thursday morning, according to Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office at around noon Wednesday. At 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Lathrop said that a rescue operation was underway and that deputies were searching for a missing person. Personnel from the Aspen Fire Department and Aspen Ambulance also were on the scene. Mountain Rescue Aspen had not been deployed as of the time of Lathrop’s call.
Because of high water flows in the Devil’s Punchbowl area, the outflow from Grizzly Reservoir in the Lincoln Creek area has been shut off so that emergency personnel might better locate the individual. The reservoir flows to Lincoln Creek and eventually, the Roaring Fork River.
Highway 82 eastbound was closed briefly early Wednesday afternoon as emergency personnel responded to the scene and staged their vehicles for the rescue operation. The pass reopened to two-way traffic a short time later, but there were plans to close the section between mile-markers 47 and 52, between the seasonal gate east of Aspen and the entrance to Lincoln Creek Campground, at 6 p.m. That second closure lasted about two hours and Highway 82 reopened at about 8 p.m.
The Devil’s Punchbowl, near the Grottos Day Use Area, is a busy recreation spot from June through September where tourists and local residents jump from a cliff into a pool of water. However, the punchbowl and surrounding water features have been the scene of several emergency incidents over the years, some of which have resulted in fatalities.
Rescue efforts early Wednesday afternoon transitioned to “recovery mode” later in the day, Lathrop said Wednesday evening. He added that the switch would simply mean a slower, more thorough search.
Authorities called off their search for the night at approximately 8:30 p.m., at which point the missing man had still not been found. Lathrop said rather than risking the safety of the rescuers in the dark, authorities decided to wait until daylight to resume the search.
The Grizzly Reservoir gates remained closed overnight and Lathrop said they will stay that way until search efforts have been exhausted. He added that the lower water flows were a benefit during Wednesday’s search.
“There’s capacity for this to stay overnight, if not longer if we need it,” Lathrop said of the outflow. “It will reduce water flow in the Roaring Fork Valley — we’re aware of that. We will not keep it closed any longer than we have to.”