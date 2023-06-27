River discharge levels continue to peak as the search for a missing rafter along the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon entered its second day Monday.
A 65-year-old man and his son entered the Colorado at the Grizzly Creek put-in on Sunday afternoon before their raft flipped. The son made it to shore but the father reportedly continued down the river holding onto the capsized raft. As of Monday afternoon, the rafter had not been located.
“We have not found him yet,” Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Walt Stowe said on Monday afternoon. “As far as river conditions, the high water and extreme water has definitely contributed to the problem. I know we’ve seen a lot of rafters out there on the water without life jackets, so we are trying to push for people to wear their personal floatation devices, especially in these extreme conditions.”
A United States Geological Survey monitoring location downstream from Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs showed a 14,100 cubic-feet-per-second discharge along the Colorado River on Friday, the highest discharge rate of the season following a strong winter snow season and consequent elevated runoff prepared to previous years. It’s the highest peak since the 2020 spring runoff season. As of Monday, the river was still moving more than 13,000 cubic feet of water per second with a gauge height around 8 feet.
According to Ken Murphy, general manager and owner of rafting guide and outfitter Glenwood Adventure Co., the runoff is elevated compared to previous drought years, but by no means historic. He said that water is higher and moving quicker, but nothing extraordinary is happening like rapids classes being upgraded.
“Over the last decade we’ve been in a drought and our rivers haven't been at what we may have seen as normal flows during spring runoffs,” Murphy said. “Therefore, people may not be aware of the river at this particular level. It’s just being comfortable and aware right now. It’s the same river, just things are moving so much faster and you have to be aware of that.”
Murphy said commercial outfitters have been running trips down Glenwood Canyon for the duration of the spring season without any incidents, taking families and other inexperienced groups, but acknowledged that their guides have the benefit of first-hand experience every day on the river.
He said some parts of the river are simply moving quicker due to the higher levels and that some rafters who haven’t been on that stretch in recent years could see changes from their last trip due to mudslides.
In the Sunday incident, the son reportedly was able to swim to shore under his own strength. It isn’t known what caused the capsizing or to what extent current river conditions contributed, Stowe said. He added that he wasn’t aware of what equipment the rafters were using or their experience rafting.
“The waters can be class three or class four in Glenwood Canyon in that area. If you’re an inexperienced rafter, that is not the kind of water you want to be going out into,” Stowe said. “I would encourage everybody to use professionals or be an experienced rafter themselves, and make sure they’ve got all the safety equipment they can get — helmets, personal floatation devices. And if at all possible, travel in groups of two or three rafts so you have someone to rescue you if you do fall out, which can happen.”
It’s the second incident in the stretch since May 23, when a Vail man drowned after falling out of his raft in the same area. It was the second incident on the Colorado on Sunday, when a woman died after her raft overturned outside of Kremmling.
Murphy recommended being patient with rafting excursions.
“I think there’s a lot of eagerness amongst the private boating community to get out there,” Murphy said. “We had a cold spring and there were a lot of people who weren’t that interested to get on the river just because of the weather. Now summer sort of arrived recently (with) the blue skies, and there might be this quick rush to get onto the river. Understand your limitations, understand your experience and your ability and your group, and remember to pick a trip that’s suitable for the weakest member of the youngest member of your party.”