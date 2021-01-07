While COVID-19 cases have certainly been on the rise this winter, the same cannot be said about the seasonal flu.
“It’s, I think, one of the few silver linings in our COVID pandemic that we’re seeing a decrease in flu cases,” said Lori Maloy, Aspen Valley Hospital chief clinical officer.
According to Maloy, between October 2019 and early January 2020, AVH saw 110 positive cases of influenza.
“That’s not hospitalized patients, that’s just positive flu cases that resulted from being tested in the ER or one of our outpatient settings.” Maloy said. “This year, we’ve seen zero in that same timeframe.”
Influenza-associated hospitalizations have also trended down across the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Last flu season over 3,500 people were hospitalized with influenza in Colorado, and one year prior more than 3,800 people required a hospital bed.
So far this flu season, just 14 people have been hospitalized across the state due to influenza according to CDPHE data.
“We are indeed having a quiet influenza season thus far,” Carlyn Porter, Pitkin County emergency response and epidemiology coordinator, said in an email. “With COVID-19 precautions in place, plus increased interest and demand in flu shots, we’re hopeful this holds throughout the season, but time will tell.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has credited COVID-19 mitigation measures, particularly less traveling, as contributing factors to the significant decrease in flu cases in the U.S. and internationally.
“It was certainly a concern and an unknown that if we did see a really bad flu season, along with the COVID cases, that it could easily overwhelm not only our hospital but the health care system.”
Thursday, the Pitkin County Board of Health will convene as Pitkin County residents, especially those 70 years of age and older, continue to try and figure out when they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The board of health is scheduled to receive a “vaccination update,” according to Thursday’s meeting agenda beginning at 1:05 p.m.
Residents 70 years of age and older qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines. Eagle County’s scheduled clinics to administer a first dose of vaccine to county residents 70 and older already filled up earlier this week and Valley View Hospital also announced earlier this week that it had suspended its waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine until it could “better respond to the high demand.”
“The number of vaccines received has been very limited and Valley View Hospital cannot schedule without additional appointments” the release stated.
As of Tuesday, AVH and Community Health Services in Pitkin County had received and administered a total of 820 vaccine doses and were still in the process of vaccinating police, fire fighters, EMTs, testing personnel and other moderate health care workers before moving on to residents 70 years of age and older.