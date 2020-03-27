Pitkin County on Friday confirmed the second death of a resident due to COVID-19 complications.
Aspen Police discovered a 55-year-old man, Pauli Laukkanen, while performing a welfare check on Tuesday, according to an Incident Management Team press release. A statement from the coroner reported that the man died Sunday.
“The decedent had reported minimal symptoms of night sweats and fever several days before his death,” the coroner’s report states. “The decedent was from Sweden but has lived in Aspen for many years and his local friends will be taking care of the funeral arrangements.”
Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers received confirmation of the infection Friday and ruled the manner of death as natural.
The news of Laukkanen’s death came one day after Ayer confirmed the cause of a deceased 94-year-old man, who died in his Aspen home after three days of symptoms, was complications from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. His name has not yet been released to the public.