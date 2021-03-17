On August 24, Brittany Shami and Tom Menas got a call from the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority. Out of more than 40 hopefuls, their names had been selected in the lottery for a home at 16 Ajax Ave., a freestanding trailer in the Smuggler Run subdivision, with a list price of $304,000.
“We were completely over the moon,” Shami said. “It was like, OK, we are going to start a family here, and this is going to be our home for a really long time.”
Seven months later, the pair are still trying to close on the home. In violation of the property’s deed restriction, the seller had not been residing in the home. There are spots in the roof and siding that show water seeping into the residence. Windows throughout have broken glass, ineffective locks or are unable to be opened. A retaining wall on the property is in need of repair and poses structural integrity risks.
Typically in the homebuying process, the parties would work out terms in which a seller would repair or offer credit for such damages. But with the affordable housing program’s lottery system, the seller has a full list, showing the buyer how in demand their property is. Bethany Spitz, compliance manager for APCHA, points out that if the initial lottery winner doesn’t take the opportunity to purchase a home, someone is eagerly awaiting in the wings.
“Where it differentiates from a normal market is that there is someone that was No. 2 or No. 3,” she said.
As the months of negotiating went on, fall turned to winter, and a frozen pipe burst within the uninhabited 16 Ajax Ave. Now Shami is facing costly repairs of replacing flooring — or perhaps needing to undergo a complete scrape and replace of the structure.
“Did I in a million years ever think it would be March … and we still wouldn’t have closed?” she said. “The amount of anxiety and stress and the emotional turbulence that I have had, and just feeling crazy like, why am I fighting for an inhabitable home? Am I asking for something that is not acceptable?”
On top of the $300,000 to buy the home, consultants and the city’s planning department have told Shami that she is looking at another $200,000 to $300,000 to bring the home back to livable standards. The work would take a year — meaning paying a mortgage and a rent the entire time — while also paying near double the list price before taking possession of the home.
Shami said at this point, her friends have asked her why she doesn’t just walk away instead of continuing to try to navigate the negotiations and financial realities of buying a dilapidated property. But she said the rarity of being selected in the lottery feels like a one-time shot that she is not able to let slip away.
“You just feel like you could lose it. APCHA has said you can pass, and it will get handed down to the next person. But that’s not fair; that’s not how the system is supposed to be,” she said.
Equal representation
Shami’s case is not unique. In 2018, Christina King felt a similar elation when she got the call that her name was drawn for a home at 150 Woody Creek Plaza.
“I was in this state of, ‘Oh my god!’ There was this feeling I had I was going to win, and then I did,” King said.
But when she was brought to see the home, she knew immediately that she could not buy it.
“There was a pole holding up the ceiling that was coming in. There was mold all over the carpet. There were windows that were deteriorated — you couldn't open them up,” she said.
When an applicant is selected in the lottery, they have three days to decide whether they will sign a purchase contract. Like any first-place winner, King was told to make up her mind or move on.
“[APCHA said] if you don't want to inherit the $30,000 debt of putting the roof on, then we can move on to the next person,” she said.
In King’s case, the list was shorter. Each of the eight hopefuls passed on the house. They were looking at a nearly $500,000 price tag to remove the dilapidated trailer from the property and replace it with a new one — more than double the list price. At the time, King wrote a letter to the editor, explaining her experiences and pushing for changes to APCHA policy regarding upkeep to the affordable housing inventory.
“How on earth does this meet APCHA housing requirements?” she wrote. “Are there no standards for the owner and for their house?”
There are indeed standards for the state of an APCHA property before it gets listed: regulations state requirements such as professionally steam-cleaned carpets, walls in good repair and paint-ready and light fixtures and outlets in working order. Should the requirements not be met, it could lead to a lower sales price set by the housing authority.
“APCHA may, at its discretion, require that the cost of necessary repairs be deducted from the closing sale price, or that seller place into escrow the funds necessary to ensure satisfactory repairs,” the regulations state.
However, since COVID-19 restrictions began last year, Spitz said APCHA is no longer going into homes for the initial standards assessment. Furthermore, in cases like King’s and Shami’s, in which the seller has died or declared bankruptcy, there is little that can be done to place funds in escrow.
But even with outlying complications, Shami says APCHA has not followed through with its limited obligation to sellers. An APCHA employee is certified to act as the transactional broker for both parties. Shami said early on in the process, without knowing much about the internal structure of the housing authority, she assumed she would be receiving more support from APCHA.
“At first, I was kind of oblivious because you just assume that APCHA is doing its due diligence,” she said.
But over time, APCHA has not held the buyer to any contract deadlines and did not reveal information about the failing retaining wall, even though they had the report in their possession, she continued.
“I know you have to play middle ground, but you knew about this, and you didn't disclose this,” Shami said.
King felt the same way. Once her letter hit the papers, she heard an outpouring of support from people who had experienced similar struggles when they won a property in disrepair. And she said some of those strangers had advice to offer her, but she wished that type of support could have come from the housing authority.
“There is no advocate in APCHA. There is no one advocating or helping you. There should be an advocate for the seller and the buyer,” she said. “They could work for APCHA, but they should be hired like that.”
Return on investment
APCHA requires applicants to qualify within certain income categories. Residents are then allowed to bid on homes that are priced within their category, presumably one that is affordable for the income they earn and savings they hold.
When a property comes up that needs a significant amount of work, it is unlikely that a qualified buyer would have the needed amount in savings to invest in the upkeep, as all aspects of an applicant's net worth are reviewed prior to being placed in a given category, including investments or trusts.
But even if someone were able to take on the repairs themselves — usually justifying the expense with the perspective that winning a home in the APCHA inventory is a rare gift — the program’s appreciation caps assure that the buyer would likely never be able to recoup the funds put in to fix the seller’s damages.
In order to keep prices low for generations, an owner can only sell their property for a cost-of-living appreciation over the price they paid, or about 3% annually. They may also add up to 10% of the purchase price for improvements that go directly to safety or environmental improvements.
When every hopeful on the lottery list passed on the uninhabitable 150 Woody Creek Plaza home, APCHA then lowered the sales price and listed the home for anyone in the system, not just those that fit the income and household criteria of the drawing.
King said that she learned the home was relisted through an auto-alert. She said APCHA did not tell her the price had been lowered and didn’t give anyone the opportunity to bid lower — until they were sure they couldn't squeeze top dollar out of the original applicants.
“That, I thought, was really above and beyond. I was like, what are the values of this organization? What are we really trying to do with APCHA?” King reflected.
Shami also feels like APCHA is relying on new buyers to take on the upkeep of the inventory instead of holding sellers accountable. She knows the cost of gutting and replacing the rotted parts of her home is more than she will ever be allowed to sell the property for in the future.
“You are just asking me to inherit this — and eat the cost — so you can go sell it to someone else later,” she said.
APCHA gets a commission from all ownership transfers.
Both buyers said that eventually, they would hope to sell their properties and move on to the free market in order to allow others to also benefit from the deed-restricted program. But there is a disincentive to put in any more money than can be recouped upon selling.
“Buying into APCHA, no one is looking to get rich off of it,” Shami said. “It’s having a roof over your head and allows you to stay in Aspen. If we have to put in another $300,000 and may or not get that back, that's when it doesn’t make sense.”
Up for discussion
Tonight, Spitz will lead the APCHA Board of Directors through the beginning of discussions about sellers’ standards in the program. She said there is a legal aspect to it all, and in many cases — especially retroactively — the authority may not be able to require additional upkeep from residents.
Board member Rachael Richards, who owns in the APCHA system, said there are 40 years worth of deed restrictions among APCHA’s holdings, and likely any changes to the regulations can legally only apply moving forward.
“I think we may be well talking about the legality of what are in people’s deed restrictions and how much APCHA can require of the seller,” she said.
Indeed, Shami has been directed to APCHA’s lawyer, Tom Smith, throughout her seven months of back and forth seeking repairs or credits from the seller. Smith relayed that APCHA is under no obligation to hold the seller accountable for the repairs.
“Honestly, my mouth dropped when I read it,” Shami said. “You completely just defunct your entire organization if you are saying you can't hold people accountable. Then what is the point of your guidelines? Change your guidelines if you can’t even enforce them. I was dumbfounded.”
Guideline changes are certainly on the table. Spitz said she anticipates a healthy discussion among several meetings of the board, adding that the issue comes down to aging infrastructure within the program.
“It’s an evolving program; it always has been. What might have worked in the ’80s might need to be changed in the 2020s,” Spitz said.
Richards also looked at the long view, pushing back on some of the contrasts between the seller’s market in local deed-restricted housing and the booming free-market housing sector across the country.
“This is not necessarily limited to affordable housing or the Aspen area as a concern,” she said.
She points out that the free-market housing on the Front Range is also currently a seller’s market. With so many people seeking to buy in and around Denver, they are also overpaying for homes in need of repair.
And while the lending rates dropped favorably during the pandemic, she said she’s been in her home long enough to watch rates go as high as 12% — a free-market factor that can hurt locals who know they can only ever earn 3% on their investment.
“Allowing the prices to rise and then assuming it might be available for the same tier or job classification 10 years from now is not a valid assumption,” Richards said.
When the board meets tonight, she said expectations for the program will have to be set, as well as keeping affordability a key component moving forward.
“They (buyers) are getting a deal, but they are also getting a lot of deferred maintenance. There are no easy answers — it’s definitely a large problem to deal with,” she said.
Along with the myriad deed restrictions, every case brings with it an individual story. If someone is selling a house after just two years of living in it, should they be responsible for replacing a carpet that they may have bought in poor condition? Each time a sale happens, it leads to a higher maximum price in the future, meaning long-time residents cannot get the same value for their home as recent occupants could.
“This is going to be a jigsaw puzzle. It may not be a one-size-fits-all, based on the age of the units and the tenancy of the owners,” she said.
Best of luck
While the recent examples experienced by sources in this reporting show the extreme end of deferred maintenance complications within the APCHA system, every sale has its push and pull between the buyer and the seller.
While sellers can be encouraged to put in some upkeep, the current situation often comes down to what APCHA calls sellers “doing the right thing.”
“At the end of the day, we got unlucky that we are working with a person who is not fixing pipes. That is a different level of just taking advantage of the system,” Shami said.
King too, has seen others get their name called and have a seamless process as they go through the deed transfer and negotiation process. In the future, she hopes it comes down to good policy and not good people to keep a solid inventory and fair process in the APCHA system.
“Some people are having good luck,” King said. “But it shouldn't be based on luck.”