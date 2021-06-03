In Pitkin County District Court Wednesday, Judge Chris Seldin heard for the first time an objection of — pun irresistible — beersay: During the first day of the trial between Aspen Wine & Spirits and Clark’s Market, defense counsel for the latter objected to a witness reading from an empty Corona “3.2” beer, claiming hearsay from the bottle itself.
“Well this is a new one,” Judge Chris Seldin said after laughing. “I don’t know that I’ve had a hearsay objection to a beer bottle before.”
Aspen attorney Richard Neiley Jr. maintained on behalf of his client, Aspen Wine & Spirits, that his witness — the longtime store manager — reading from the empty bottle its label explaining the 3.2% alcohol content was “not a statement.”
“It’s simply a physical object and he’s describing what the characteristics of the physical object are,” Neiley said.
Ultimately, Seldin allowed the evidence to be entered into the case on a descriptive basis.
At the heart of the question was whether “3.2 beer” — a descriptor for the percentage of alcohol by weight in a beer, although the semantics behind the term came under fire during Wednesday’s trial — was in fact still available or not in the state of Colorado after the January 2019 statute change that allowed grocery and convenience stores to sell full-strength beer for the first time since Prohibition. Aspen Wine & Spirits maintains in the suit that because it had an exclusivity clause with its landlord that it could operate as the sole full-service liquor store in the shopping plaza at Puppy Smith Street. By extension, when Clark’s Market, which occupies a space in the same building, started selling full-strength beer, as well as some malt beverages such as White Claw, it was in breach of the lease agreement.
“I would guess two dozen, three dozen,” the Aspen Wine & Spirits Manager Bill Reilly said when asked by Neiley how many 3.2% beer options still exist as options for Colorado stores. “I haven’t actively looked for a complete list, but from what I’ve researched and seen, that’s about what I would think, to my knowledge.”
Nevermind that the example that became cause for an outside-the-bottle hearsay objection — a Corona of the 3.2% variety — hasn’t existed since around the time the new law came into effect allowing Clark’s new product offering. In December of 2018, Constellation Brands, which produces Corona among other big-name beer brands like Modelo Especial and Pacifico, announced alongside Heinecken in the same month that it would be scrapping its production of 3.2 beers.
But at the heart of the argument, really, was whether 3.2 beer was available via distributors in Colorado at all — and whether it was marketable — since January 2019. The liquor store representatives said the shop continues to sell 3.2 beer products on its shelves to this day. Clark’s Market defense counsel maintained that the liquor store’s own attorney, Neily, said otherwise during an August 2018 disposition to the Local Liquor Licensing Authority.
“We’ve made inquiries to distributors, and they won’t be distributing it. There simply isn’t a demand for it anymore,” Neiley said, according to the transcription of that deposition.
Reilly assured that, since that statement was made, distributors had clearly changed their business plans, as he’s able to stock shelves today with 3.2 beer.
The definition behind 3.2 — which everyone who testified for Aspen Wine & Spirits agreed was “common sense” language for the industry and consumers, but the defense maintained was “language of art” — wasn’t the only term that came under scrutiny in the first day of trial in a years-long legal battle. A 2001 lease, for instance, defined that the landlord gave Aspen Wine & Spirits exclusive rights to sell “vinous and spirited liquors.”
Aspen Wine & Spirits proprietor Robert Freimuth maintained Wednesday that, while not explicitly stated in the lease agreement, he felt it was “implied” that the language including those terms included his business’ exclusive right to sell full-strength beer. There was some debate as to how Colorado statute defined “vinous liquor.”
“‘Vinous liquors’ means wine and fortified wines,” according to Colorado statute.
But at the time — before January 2019, when the new law took effect — anybody selling “vinous liquors” were also the only ones allowed to sell full-strength beer. When the law changed, legal definitions did, too, though there wasn’t much agreement between the parties on that front. How Seldin rules on those fronts will likely determine whether the grocery store is able to continue selling full-strength beer, as well as whether Clark’s Market owes its neighboring liquor store the more-than $33,000 dollars in damages it’s seeking from beer-sales profits Clark’s made during a portion of 2020.
Puppy Smith LLC rented to Puu Ano Ano LLC, which Freimuth is a co-owner. Puu Ano Ano, then — which is not a party in the lawsuit — sublet to Mountain Laurel LLC, doing business as Aspen Wine & Spirits, of which Fremuth is the sole owner.
The trial will continue throughout the week.