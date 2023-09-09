Motorists headed to and from Aspen on Highway 82 over Independence Pass were forced to turn around or wait it out after an oversized truck got stuck in one of the twisty mountain road’s narrow sections on Thursday evening.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert at 6:36 p.m. that the state highway was closed in both directions. It reopened shortly before 10 p.m.
The truck was stuck on the first “narrows” section of the highway above Aspen, Lathrop said.
The driver faces fines for both driving an oversized vehicle on the pass and an enhanced penalty for jamming up the road, said Parker Lathrop, the sheriff’s office’s chief deputy of operations. The fine amounts combined top $1,500.
Latrhop noted that vehicles traveling on Interstate 70 in the Wolcott area were detoured after the highway shut down in both directions due to a wildfire, which siphoned a good chunk of traffic to Highway 82 toward the pass.
The truck had passed through Twin Lakes and was headed down toward Aspen when it became immobile, Lathrop said.
Prior to this week’s incident, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office had issued five tickets to drivers of oversized vehicles on Independence Pass so far this year, according to the department’s record custodian. The Colorado State Patrol also dealt with an oversized vehicle, a Budget rental truck, that veered off the road closing traffic and hospitalizing two.
Vehicles over 35 feet in length are not allowed on Highway 82 between just past the 47-mile post on the Aspen side and the 84-mile post on the Twin Lakes side, which is approximately one mile west of the US 24 junction.
State law says that “oversized and overweight vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the Pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines. Absolutely no vehicles over 35 feet in length (this includes a vehicle and trailer that, together, exceed 35 feet) may use the Pass at any time.”
A related state law specifically for that stretch of Highway 82 says a citation is warranted for a jammed, oversized vehicle “where the result of the violation is an incident that causes the closure of a travel lane in one or both directions.”
Meanwhile, on Friday, a midvalley stretch of Highway 82 near Lazy Glen was closed indefinitely due to a motor vehicle accident. An alert was issued about the incident at 4:45 p.m.