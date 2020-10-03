Location: Snowmass to Aspen
Distance: 12.8 Miles
Climbing: 422 feet
Descent: 1,711 Feet
Difficulty: Expert
This iconic mountain bike trail is “littered with disgustingly beautiful aspen groves, dark timber, wildflower meadows and vistas.” It connects Snowmass and Aspen via the lower flanks of the Snowmass Ski Area, West Buttermilk, Main Buttermilk and Tiehack and is a must for “any mountain biker worth their weight in chamois butter.” The name Government “demands respect” and implies “a lifelong commitment to mountain biking, civic duty and dominance,” a meaning soon comprehended upon completion.
What the trail “lacks in smooth single track, it makes up for with roots and rocks.” If this trail “had two sponsors, they would be Neosporin and Band-aid.” Government Trail is “a good place to punish visiting relatives and zealous new locals.”
Government Trail is considered “the purest-of-pure mountain biking — not the dizzying, vomit-inducing amusement park feel of overbuilt local flow trails.”
Its popularity with locals ranks this particular ride high amongst the “Big 3:” Sunnyside, Rim and Government trails. The Government Trail is the route of the popular annual fall Golden Leaf footrace, an undertaking sure to make you “wish you’d eaten your Wheaties and worn Hokas.” The trail is closed for elk calving from approximately May 15 to June 20 each year. Violators will be “ticketed and then publicly shamed with wildlife-camera photographs of their transgression.”
The main trailhead is located off of the Elk Camp summer road, with ample parking a quarter mile to the west. It’s strongly recommended to ride this trail “the right direction,” from Snowmass to Aspen. The approach from Wood Road is considered the “old-school way to get to Government” that conjures “fleeting images of the old Naked Lady triple-chair” and a time when people rode “front suspension only hard-tail bikes with toe-cages, bar-ends, foam helmets, hiking boots, and cotton T-shirts.”
Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see “rail-thin, spandex-clad bikers” riding “mountain bikes worth more than your POS car.” If you fall on a hill in front of them, they’re “more likely to use your body as a traction device.”
Those encountered riding the wrong way should be “viewed with great suspicion — or as tourists and forgiven for not knowing better.” Purists claim “if you bring your phone on this ride, you’re screwing up.” Rather, they recommend riders “take this ride seriously, with a more Zen approach.”
If you ride this trail with your wife, “make sure you have an appointment booked with a good marriage counselor.”
Beware of speedy downhill bikers as the trail crosses the deadly Valhalla Trail at a dangerous scissor intersection, or risk a collision like “getting body slammed by Mike Tyson.” Your technical mountain biking skills will immediately be put to the test through a series of complex stream crossings and high-consequence rock step-ups that “could easily land you in a Mountain Rescue/Flight for Life helicopter rescue scenario, your name in the local paper and a permanent limp.”
If at any time you hear a female voice from behind say, “On your left!” dutifully yield, unless you “want your ass handed to you by one of Aspen’s notoriously fast women.”
Each of the six varied stream crossings presents a “technical, physical and mental challenge right on par with taking the SAT over and over again.” The final stream crossing has an angular rock bridge “hauntingly reminiscent of the “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” troll bridge scene.”
A brief rest to masticate a “difficult-to-chew energy bar” will “make you suddenly realize why mountain bikers have such strong, angular jaws.”
Treefall can present a tedious “stop-and-go, buzzkill nuisance” in springtime, or immediately after a common violent afternoon summer thunderstorm. Those saw crews and hearty, selfless volunteers who clear the trail “should be treated like royalty, as they eat and drink for free” at local restaurants and watering holes.
Lest you “feel like getting screamed at by a local equestrian,” it is highly recommended to dismount immediately when encountering horses. Remember to “be an ambassador of the sport” and that bikers “are at the very bottom of the trail-user food chain,” yielding to all others.
There is a series of false summits on the approximately 425 feet of climbing that will make you “long for an e-bike — or those days when you were in better shape.” E-bikes are not allowed on Government Trail, nor on any local single track. Most credible local mountain bikers (Roger Marolt notwithstanding) often say regarding this contentious local trail matter: “If you want to ride Aspen’s epic single track, do the work.”
Once you finish the rock-garden section — a “devilish cross between riding a paint paint-shaker and a mechanical bull” — you’ll “have a better understanding of why mountain bikers wear padded shorts and ride full suspension bikes yet still get saddle sores.”
As you reach the West Buttermilk ski area, “tighten your helmet.” You’re about to be rewarded with “one of the longest, unadulterated single track ascents in Aspen.” The “best left-hand mountain bike turn in Aspen” is a sweeping, natural berm as the trail crosses “the delightful Teaser run” on West Buttermilk. Following is a steep, fast serpentine section “like a bobsled course filled with rocks” that will have you “giggling like a silly little girl.” As you cross the Buttermilk Summer Road/Homestead Road, notice the Historic Bear Jump that “every snot-nosed local kid has aired off.”
The technical measuring stick Root is “one of those things that keeps you up at night.” If you partially commit to riding the right-hand drop-off section, “prepare yourself to eat a mouthful of oak brush, dirt and rocks.”
The unforgiving nature of the Root will give you “a much deeper appreciation of dropper-seat posts and foam neck braces.” If you manage to “clean that section, you still got it.” Otherwise, dismount or circumvent the Root to the left. “Then say you rode it — from the safety of your barstool at the J-Bar.”
After a brief stint on the Exclusive Tiehack Lane, take the Viper Trail — “Aspen’s original flow trail” — down to and across the pristine Maroon Creek, where you’re afforded a “beautiful view of the Maroon Creek Bridge’s rusted underbelly.” When you reach the paved bike path back to Aspen, be sure to “take a victory lap through town. You earned it.” If you ever “wondered what the woods in Aspen and Snowmass really look like, now you know.”