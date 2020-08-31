The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority broke dirt on its next phase to replace the condemned Glenwood Springs maintenance facility on a drizzly Saturday morning, complete with Sen. Cory Gardner in tow.
Gardner has been a longtime ally in pursuit of funding for the much-needed funding for the 30-bus indoor storage building and operations center.
“Several months ago, I talked about the 5339 Project, asking for more dollars. I’m very pleased that nearly $12 million has been given to the authority for this project,” he said Saturday.
RFTA had requested $13.5 million from the Federal Transit Administration. Earlier this month, it was awarded $11.5 million — the lion’s share of the $14.9 million distributed to transportation authorities in Colorado.
That makes sense, though, when considering RFTA is the largest such authority in the country, transporting more than 5.5 million passengers a year.
Art Riddile, chair of the RFTA board of directors and mayor of New Castle, said the recent grant award is only the beginning.
“I just want to mention that we have another grant pending — we’re looking for, I think, over $13 million for that to complete this project,” he said, outright encouraging Gardner and other Congress members to lobby U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on behalf of RFTA for the remaining funds.
To that end, Gardner assured he had already been doing exactly that.
“I spoke about two weeks ago to Secretary Chao to talk about the need for the Build Grant,” he said. “It’s a heavily competitive project as you know — it’s over 10 years [that we’ve tried]. So we’re going to try to make sure we get the support this time.”
Ann Mullins — an Aspen city council member who also sits on the RFTA board of directors — underscored Saturday that the funding already secured will be critical in attaining the much-needed new infrastructure. And, she continued, the lobbying efforts have been via the grassroots efforts of the board members as well as Congress members.
“In previous years, we’ve gone to Washington and advocated,” she said. “This year, we did that all on Zoom. It’s such an incredible group effort, and to get $11.5 million — we’re going for another $13 million — it’s a big deal.”
Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson, who also serves on the RFTA board, doesn’t take the transit authority’s multi-county support for granted. He remembers a time in which the agency didn’t enjoy such widespread approval.
“That wasn’t always the case. When I was on the city council in Glenwood, at the time, half the council was considering pulling out of RFTA. It’s taken a lot of time to build that,” he said. “Now, nobody balks at RFTA. RFTA blew all the expectations out of the water. It’s been awesome to see — a lot of growing pains, but to see the growth. I called Sen. Gardner, I said: ‘This is what you can hang your hat on. This is money well spent; it’s working.’”
The importance of the service became even more evident in the midst of the pandemic, CEO Dan Blankenship noted. An April survey found that 41% of riders have no other transportation alternative available, and that of those, 26% of passengers would find themselves walking as the best next option without RFTA.
“These people really needed the services that we provided, and we didn’t have the option of shutting down,” he said.
By March 2, RFTA formed its COVID-19 emergency response team. The group has met diligently every week for 26 weeks, Blankenship said. The goals were threefold: protect the public, protect employees and ensure continuity in operations, albeit with social distancing, face coverings and sanitation.
“Back in March, we had 38 employees that were out because they were experiencing COVID-like symptoms or had been exposed to somebody who was experiencing those symptoms. Right now, we have three people out, so we’ve made a lot of progress,” he said.
But the pandemic is far from over, he continued. Additional maintenance needs will be even more present as the busier winter season unfolds. Bus engines and technologies are far more complex and subject to cold weather issues — 68 degrees Fahrenheit is an ideal storage temperature — and the increased demand while continuing smaller passenger loads to follow social distancing guidelines will only add to demand for an increased fleet size and service area.
Gardner acknowledged all of those needs and pledged his support for the agency.
“You’ve got challenges here, obviously, with COVID. Challenges with the fires. Challenges with the economies from both of those. Through our struggles and tribulations comes perseverance, out of that perseverance comes character,” he said. “You’ve done a remarkable job, and the advancements in clean energy … I think is incredibly important.”