Concerns about water conservation on the Colorado River, which cuts through Glenwood Canyon, were a hot topic of conservation at last week’s Colorado Water Congress held in Steamboat Springs. Another area of concern about the river is the potential for environmental risks of the Uinta Basin Railway’s project to ship billions of gallons of crude oil along the Colorado. Rafters congregated on the banks of the Colorado River at Grizzly Creek for a trip to Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, while raising awareness as part of Colorado Rising’s “Rally for the River” on Sunday.