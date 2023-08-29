Speakers at the 2023 Colorado Water Congress annual conference in Steamboat Springs last week showed conflicting views on the possibility of Colorado River water cuts within the state.
Colorado’s official and alternate representatives in negotiations over the river said Thursday that neither the federal government nor the terms of the Colorado River Compact can force water cuts in the state any time soon. The representatives urged Coloradans to trust state officials as they advocate for Colorado’s interests on the river.
Their remarks contrasted with earlier statements by State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, who said Coloradans should not rely too heavily on their legal arguments as competition grows for the river’s shrinking water supplies. Roberts called for a process to have open conversations about how Colorado would deal with potential calls to conserve water.
Rebecca Mitchell, who represents Colorado on the Upper Colorado River Commission, as well as both of Colorado’s alternate commissioners, David Robbins and John McClow, took the stage during the conference’s last two events. McClow and Robbins were speaking in a personal capacity, while Mitchell’s remarks were official. Mitchell is the state’s representative on Colorado River negotiations.
Roberts spoke on a panel with several other state legislators on Wednesday. Roberts represents State Senate District 8, which includes most of northwest Colorado.
During a “Big River Myth Busters” panel on Thursday, Robbins, who is also a partner at the Hill & Robbins law firm in Denver, argued that the federal government does not have the legal basis to impose water cuts in Colorado as easily as it does in California, Nevada and Arizona. Those states, he explained, rely almost entirely on large, federally managed reservoirs (lakes Powell and Mead) for their Colorado River water, so federal officials can affect their water use by changing water releases from those reservoirs.
In Colorado, Robbins said, it would take “a tremendous amount of litigation” for the federal government to exercise a similar amount of authority. While Colorado does rely on 60 Bureau of Reclamation dams, including Ruedi Reservoir dam, McClow, who is general counsel for the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, added that the contracts governing all these projects are different, meaning any federally imposed water cuts must occur on a “project-by-project basis.”
Robbins said it is important for Coloradans to tell the difference between “what's really going to happen” and “bluster and the positioning” when interpreting stakeholders’ statements during critical negotiations over the river. If the Department of the Interior thinks it can force the same cuts on Colorado as on California, Arizona and Nevada, Robbins said, then “they're not listening.”
The commissioner for the Bureau of Reclamation, the agency overseeing most federal dams, warned a U.S. Senate committee in June 2022 that if the seven Colorado River Basin states didn’t reach a plan to conserve between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water this year, the bureau would step in and impose water cuts. While California, Arizona and Nevada later agreed to proposed conservation measures in May, those measures are not permanent.
Over the next two years, the seven states, along with tribes and federal agencies, will work to negotiate long-term guidelines for Colorado River management, which will go into place in 2026. Already, letters submitted by basin states to federal officials this month showed disagreements over how the river should be managed.
Robbins and McClow urged Coloradans to stand unified behind their state officials during these future negotiations.
“Encourage [your neighbors] to be supportive of the efforts the state and state staff are making to fully represent the diversity that is in Colorado,” Robbins said.
“Don't be afraid to fight. The only reason to compromise is if you think you have a chance of not advancing your position,” he added at the end of the event.
During her own speech, Mitchell said while Robbin and McClow’s comments were personal opinions, she agreed with many of them. Mitchell echoed the point that Colorado is not immediately under threat of curtailment, though she was specifically referencing the Colorado River Compact.
“Even in the driest years, the Upper Division states (Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico) have never been out of compact compliance. … I can't say it clearly enough, and I'm going to continue to say it: We are not at risk of compact curtailment,” Mitchell said.
Under the provisions of the Colorado River Compact, Upper Division states must allow 75 million acre-feet of water to flow past Lee Ferry and into Lower Division states (California, Arizona, Nevada) every 10 years.
The tones of Robbins, McClow and Mitchell struck a contrast with Roberts’ arguments from the previous day.
“There's this perception that Colorado doesn't need to do anything,” Roberts said. “We're at a place where we know Colorado is not the reason the Colorado River is threatened. It is Arizona’s and California’s overuse. However, I think it would be foolish (for) Colorado to simply lock ourselves into that position of wanting the Lower Basin to do everything because the political realities don't bear that out well for us.”
Roberts said federal intervention on water use across the basin could happen in the “near future.”
This spring, Roberts co-sponsored a bill in the State Assembly that created the Colorado River Drought Task Force. The task force includes 17 voting members representing a range of interests and regions of the state. It has met two times this year and will meet twice monthly until the end of 2023, at which point it will make official recommendations on how the state should address drought and “interstate obligations” on the Colorado River.
Roberts said he pushed for the task force in order to ensure that Western Slope irrigators and communities, who he said were most vulnerable to any Colorado River water cuts, should have open and meaningful participation in any attempts to address potential compact curtailment or federally mandated water cuts, among other issues. The Colorado River Water Conservation District supported the bill.
During state senate and house committee hearings in the spring, several water managers told legislators they were worried that the task force would complicate the state’s existing efforts to handle Colorado River matters.
Since it was created, McClow in particular has been critical of the task force, saying it could divide the state at a time when unity is necessary.
During the state legislators’ panel, Sonja Chavez, general manager of the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, where McClow is general counsel, said many people feel the task force is a rushed process and it is predicated on the idea that Colorado state officials are not doing enough to address potential bad outcomes on the Colorado River.
Roberts responded saying he did not believe the state was inactive on the issue. Instead, he said the task force is meant to start open conversations about potentially harsh realities in the future.
“Why not have those discussions now? What's wrong with trying to get prepared for the future?” Roberts asked.