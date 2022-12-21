Holiday festivities challenge people with disabilities. The crowds, music and lights all can be overstimulating for those with disabilities such as autism.
Even the time-honored tradition of visiting Santa can be off-putting: approaching a bellowing stranger in a bright red suit, his face largely concealed by a heavy white beard.
So, for the second year, nonprofit Challenge Aspen is bringing a “Sensory Santa” event to Snowmass Village for people of all ages with disabilities and those who are seeking a calmer experience with Santa. The event will be at The Collective: Snowmass Base Village on Thursday and Friday from 4-5 p.m.
“It’s very difficult,” Challenge Aspen CEO Lindsay Cagley said of navigating the holidays with a disability in the family. “I received a call from one family who registered, and she expressed to me that her family only has troubled memories during the holidays of trying to visit Santa: In every photo their daughter’s crying and it’s more of a trauma than a happy memory.
“So they’re excited to have the opportunity to have this experience that so many people in our community have … to do it differently and create positive memories with their family and kind of overwrite some of that past trauma.”
Lights are dimmed, music is quieted and there’s no classic wait in a long line to see the main attraction. Visitors are offered the opportunity to do some crafts while they await their assigned visitation slot, including letters to Santa, Christmas cards, ornament projects and bracelet making.
Experiences are tailored to the needs of each visitor, with longtime Snowmass Santa Bill Boineau taking direction from trained specialists on site on how to interact with each. That may involve a standard interaction of propping the naughty-or-nice subject up on his leg on his throne and asking what they want, or it may be sitting on the ground with them while they do some craft work. Or, if seeing Santa isn’t a priority, folks can simply come join the festivities in a safer environment.
One camera will be set up for free photos with Santa, while another will be moved around for candid shots for those who still want memories but don’t want to visit the big man.
“This just gives the participants a nice, quiet, safe space where they can get their picture taken with Santa and do arts and crafts,” John Hailey, a volunteer for last year’s inaugural Sensory Santa. He’ll be returning for this year’s event.
“There was still a lot of action outside and inside it was nice and calm and Santa was great; he’s real good at making everyone feel at ease,” Hailey continued.
For people who don’t deal with disabilities on a daily basis, the concern about approaching the holidays and their stimuli is off the radar. This was true for Snowmass Village Special Events Manager Julie Hardman before Challenge Aspen approached the town with the idea two years ago.
“It’s interesting because, just chatting with Lindsay earlier today, she said it could be a kid that just simply had a bad experience with Santa, so it’s the opportunity for those children too, who may not have a disability. I think it’s amazing and I think it’s definitely something we’ll try to grow,” Hardman said.
The coordinators consider last year’s event a success, but wish they could have reached more people. This year, time slots are still available for reservations for both days. There also will be walk-up times.
More information, including registration, is available at challengeaspen.org. The event is free to attend.