A judge on Friday denied a motion to combine the trials of Nathaniel Gordon, a Basalt massage therapist who is facing 21 charges tied to alleged sexual contact with clients, and Dr. Dave Jensen, who runs the business where Gordon operated and is facing charges as an alleged complicitor.
The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office sought to combine the cases for efficiency and so that the 11 alleged victims wouldn’t be forced to testify twice in separate trials.
Deputy District Attorney Amy Padden said the prosecution must provide evidence that the sexual assaults occurred in both cases, even though Jensen isn’t facing allegations of physically engaging in a sexual assault. After providing that evidence, the DA’s office would need to additionally prove that Jensen was complicit because he allegedly referred “attractive women” to massage therapy from Gordon, became aware of complaints about sexual misconduct and failed to act, Padden said.
She claimed that Jensen fielded complaints from some of the alleged victims but ignored some of them and declined to act on others.
“Dr. Jensen had information about these complaints and he did nothing about them,” Padden alleged during the hearing.
She said during a two-hour hearing that combining the cases was legally justified because the men are alleged co-conspirators.
Jensen’s attorneys, Kate Stimson and Carey Bell, opposed the joining of the cases. Bell said some of the evidence against Gordon likely would not be admissible in a trial of Jensen. That would create a problem if the cases were combined and one trial was held, he said.
Bell claimed there was no evidence that Jensen was working with Gordon.
“There has to be something showing that Mr. Gordon and Dr. Jensen agreed to enter into a conspiracy to have Mr. Gordon commit sexual assaults,” Bell said. “And there’s no evidence that the two of them ever communicated or ever did anything like that. The only theory put forward by the prosecution rests on these statements of these women.
“(The prosecutors) have not met their burden of demonstrating there is a conspiracy here,” Bell continued.
If the trials were combined, a jury would initially hear evidence about each of the 21 charges against Gordon, then the prosecution would shift its focus on Jensen’s alleged complicity. Bell claimed that would be unfair to Jensen.
“Dr. Jensen is going to get painted with that same brush,” he said. “The only way it’s properly considered is if we have a separate trial for Mr. Jensen.”
Gordon was an independent contractor working as a massage therapist at the WIN Institute in Basalt, a business founded and operated by Jensen, a well-known chiropractor in the valley.
Gordon was arrested by Basalt police on Nov. 24. He was charged with suspicion of one count of felony sexual assault and nine counts of felony sexual contact as well as 11 misdemeanors for alleged invasion of privacy. He pleaded not guilty.
Jensen was arrested in August after the DA’s office presented the case against him before a grand jury. The grand jury indictment had the same 21 charges against Jensen that were filed against Gordon. The difference is Jensen isn’t accused of physically assaulting any women. Jensen pleaded not guilty.
Both men have been out of custody since posting bond shortly after their arrests.
Jensen’s attorneys said they are going through mounds of evidence turned over by the DA’s office under the discovery process. This week alone they received four terabytes of evidence collected in the case and more is coming.
“At this point, Dr. Jensen doesn’t know what exactly his defense is going to be,” Bell said. “But there is a really good chance based on what we have so far and what has been indicated that we are likely to receive that his defense may be, ‘Mr. Gordon did this but I just knew nothing about it and I can’t be charged as a complicitor.’ That’s a situation where Dr. Jensen is pointing directly at Mr. Gordon. You essentially have the prosecutor and the co-defendant acting as prosecutors against Mr. Gordon. It’s an antagonistic defense and it’s another grounds for separating these two trials.”
Padden countered that a jury in a combined case would have to determine if Gordon committed the sexual assaults and if Jensen aided, abetted or encouraged Gordon’s actions. Special instructions could be given to jurors regarding the information they must consider when weighing the cases against the co-defendants, she said.
“That’s not very complex at all,” Padden said. “I would respectfully submit that the jury can very easily apply this instruction as it applies to Dr. Jensen.”
Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman peppered the attorneys with questions about how a joint jury trial would be conducted. Before ruling, he noted that a combined case could be detrimental to the prosecution because as a judge, he would be careful not to allow any prejudicial evidence against either co-defendant to be allowed. So, if evidence was prejudicial to Jensen but not Gordon, it might be barred from trial, he said.
That foreshadowed his ruling later in the hearing. Dunkelman said the severance of cases is mandatory when evidence in one case is inadmissible in the other. He said he was aware of evidence against both men that would be inadmissible in a combined trial.
Dunkelman also determined that the defenses of Gordon and Jensen are likely to be different.
“These are highly antagonistic defenses,” he said in his ruling that the cases would remain separate.
Gordon was scheduled for a hearing on motions on Monday before a different judge, but Padden said in court Friday that the judge indicated the hearing won’t be held. Padden said Gordon’s attorney had filed a motion to withdraw from the case and that issue had to be sorted out before motions hearings could advance. Gordon has been represented by Sherry Caloia in earlier hearings.
As it stands now, Gordon is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 30. Jensen is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 21.