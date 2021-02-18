John Mele, fire marshal and deputy chief, knew the half-century mark was approaching from when the first fire district was formed in Snowmass Village, but he wasn’t sure exactly when.
A quick scan of documents Wednesday, though, and “I almost fell out of my chair,” Mele said. They showed that on Feb. 17, 1971, the formation of the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District was approved by the district court. The next day, Feb. 18, SWFPD became an official Special District when its Certificate of Organization was filed.
“I think it’s cool that Snowmass-Wildcat, we’ve been providing emergency services for our community for 50 years,” Mele said Wednesday as he shared copies of a few pieces of the village’s archival history.
A grainy photograph shows Bud Rogers, the first chief, with fire hose in hand. Bob Flockhart was the SWFPD’s first assistant chief. Operating out of the old flat-roofed, Fritz Benedict-designed original station on Owl Creek Road, 48 active volunteers signed up to protect the district’s 23 square miles that included Snowmass Village, Wildcat Ranch and Snowmass Creek.
“The very first meeting was in the Leather Jug — the very same bar [on the Snowmass Mall] that John Denver was playing in” at the time, Mele said.
Two years ago Snowmass-Wildcat merged with the Basalt Fire and Rural District, whose boundaries it sidled up against on Snowmass Creek, to become Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. Today, about 70 firefighters and medics cover an area spanning more than 500 miles, from Snowmass Village and Old Snowmass to El Jebel and above Ruedi Reservoir to Thomasville.
“Chief Thompson has made it a combination of paid and volunteers,” he said of the department’s internal structure.
The districts’ consolidation into a single authority — which took about eight years from concept to incorporation — encompassed everything, from operations to building and grounds to ambulance funds and had at its root the goal of eliminating duplicate positions.
Mele’s thoughts Wednesday turned to some of those original Snowmass fire pioneers, including a few such as John Mosiman and Donna Aiken who still live in the community.
The shiny new station that opened Oct. 10, 2018 replaced Fritz Benedict’s landmark-at-the-time design, which was well worn by the time it was demolished in 2017 to make way for its 29,000-square-foot replacement. Funded by a $17 million voter approved bond, It includes 11 resident apartments.
Mele found it a little ironic that he just randomly stumbled upon the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the Snowmass-Wildcat Protection District by accident Wednesday.
“It was just by chance I went online to find out the date,” he said. “It’s like someone was tapping me on the shoulder.”
Any kind of celebration marking the half-century of fire services in Snowmass will have to wait until at least this summer, he said, due to the pandemic.