The final chapter on a years-long litigious saga came to a close Tuesday when the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors in a special meeting voted unanimously to join the Mulcahy family in walking away from the entire situation.
Before the vote to meet the Mulcahys — both Lee Mulcahy and his mother Sandy on Sunday signed the contractual resolution — APCHA and the family that built the home at 53 Forge Road were entwined in four lawsuits against one another. Two pitted the family against the housing authority, and the other two were brought by APCHA against the family.
In the end, though, Lee and Sandy Mulcahy were evicted from their home peacefully, despite years of contentious remarks made during public comment periods of city council meetings and displays on the property interpreted as threats by public officials. But Sandy Mulcahy still had a lien against the property with unpaid accrued interest to the tune of $360,000, according to the legal resolution — causing a potential roadblock to APCHA acquiring a clean title. APCHA, for its part, has liens against Lee Mulcahy for attorney fees incurred in litigation. And with years of compound interest in distrust since the 2015 dispute regarding Lee Mulcahy’s complying with the required 1,500 work hours in order to qualify for the deed-restricted housing, neither party felt the other would make good on official obligations in the transfer of property.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office served the Mulcahys with an eviction notice in January; in December, APCHA acquired the title to the property after paying the maximum-allowed $995,000 sum, depositing the monies into the court registry. As of April, the Mulcahys had not received any of their money, per an email sent to the Aspen Daily News. The resolution that APCHA unanimously voted to adopt Tuesday acknowledges more than $883,000 in the court registry from proceeds from the sale after legal obligations are accounted for.
According to the resolution — which will lead to motions to dismiss the still-pending litigation and the lien against the property — the reason for that is because the final number was a disputed one between parties. Without the resolution, surely more litigation would follow.
But in facing that threat, both sides found common ground.
“The parties want to avoid the expense, delay, inconvenience and uncertainty of litigating disputes in any way related to the property, the deed restriction, the notes, the deed of trust, the liens, the contract, the priority disputes, the court registry amounts, the lawsuits and the appeals,” the resolution reads.
APCHA Chair Skippy Mesirow praised the Mulcahys during a city council meeting Tuesday evening for co-brokering the deal.
“This is an opportunity for the Mulcahy family to move on, the city and all our community members. It’s a nice clean-slate moment after a lot of hard work by staff and lawyers and everyone else involved. I wanted to thank everyone who was involved with that, including the Mulcahys, and onwards we go,” he said.
Lee Mulcahy on Tuesday evening lamented his and his mother’s eviction, maintaining that the settlement was more out of necessity than justice, in his mind.
“Our attorney said that even if I had been given a hearing, Aspen might still not count my art, he said via email, in a nod to the initial dispute regarding the number of hours he worked — Mulcahy claimed his hours working as an artist, which he maintains the housing authority did not count toward his required 1,500 annual tally. “And that's what citizens should realize, what this whole thing is about: free speech, the First Amendment. Art.”
During its special meeting Tuesday afternoon, APCHA board members expressed relief to be able to look forward instead of backward. Kelly Kury McNicholas, also a Pitkin County Commissioner, said she was thankful that the process invited an opportunity for APCHA to reexamine its role in the process and “having prevailed” the legal scrutiny.
“With that, I support this settlement and I look forward to putting this chapter behind us,” she said.