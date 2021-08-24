Tonight, the Basalt Town Council will not decide if another grocery store and dozens of new apartments should move into the historic downtown area.
Instead, councilors will review Basalt Center Circle’s “sketch plan,” according to Tuesday’s Basalt Town Council meeting agenda.
Tim Belinski and Andrew Light, the local developers working on the project, have proposed constructing a 9,000-square-foot grocery store with 70 apartments on the upper floors at 140 Basalt Center Circle.
“I was the developer on the Whole Foods grocery store going in, and I know that industry pretty well,” Belinski, who worked on the Willits Town Center project, also in Basalt, said in an interview Monday. “The grocery store industry that involves Trader Joe’s or Sprouts or Whole Foods, they operate on thin margins and they try and go for high-volume areas. And Basalt, like I said, is a small town.”
Belinski said he tried to reach out to Trader Joe’s, Sprouts and other grocers about moving into downtown Basalt but made little progress.
Instead, Belinski said a “local business” would serve as the proposed development’s grocery store.
“This site isn’t really meant to compete with City Market,” Light said Monday. “You’re just never going to have the scale for that. So, this has to be a more, what we’re calling, ‘experiential grocery store’ where you ... come eat and stay and spend time and linger.”
Above that experiential grocery store would be “long-term” apartments for rent, not “really expensive” condominiums for sale, Light clarified. Light also made clear that those apartments would not be converted into short-term rentals. Instead, Light envisioned young professionals occupying the development’s apartments on a year-round basis.
The Basalt Center Circle Development would include 62 parking spaces. However, because the proposed building would be smaller than the existing commercial facility on the property, Belinski said 39 additional parking spaces could be added to a nearby lot controlled by a homeowner’s association.
“The grocery store, as we talked about, is 9,000 square feet. So that difference now becomes parking inside underneath the rest of the building,” Belinski said. “There’s parking that’s created ... within the new building, on-grade and covered.”
The proposal calls for the demolition of a nearly 30,000-square-foot commercial building, which previously housed Clark’s Market as well as Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore, and that currently provides space to Jimbo’s Liquor and BLT Taqueria.
Gonzo Mirich, owner of Jimbo’s Liquor, called the Basalt Center Circle development “necessary” and said he looked forward to selling more beer, wine and liquor out of Jimbo’s new space.
“It’ll be great,” Mirich said Monday.
However, Mirich — like Belinski and Light — also wanted to see BLT Taqueria continue to serve breakfast and lunch in the Basalt Center Circle development as well.
“A lot of people would be upset if [BLT didn’t] have a space as well as Jimbos,” Mirich said.
BLT’s owner could not be reached for comment Monday.
According to Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney, there will be a second round of meetings with the town’s planning commission and town council concerning the development’s final plan.
Dalene Barton, general manager of all of Skip’s Farm to Market locations including in Basalt, had “mixed feelings” about the proposed development in an interview Monday.
“There is the risk that everything’s going to change in old town Basalt, but it already is,” Barton said. “We’re still just going to expand and keep on keepin’ on over at the Basalt space.”