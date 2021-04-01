Chuck Lotta, great- great- great-grandnephew of original founder Tommy Lotta, has purchased the previously shuttered Scarlet Onion and reopened as L’Onion Rouge.
But in the age of the still-happening pandemic, Lotta said that owning and operating a restaurant wasn’t a viable business model — rather, he’s returning the establishment to its roots, as a brothel.
“It’s just too hard,” Lotta said. “You’ve got kitchen guys refusing to wear their masks, huge groups coming in and wanting to stand at the bar like the old days … I realized the even-older days are better suited for dealing with the plague.”
For instance, far from resisting wearing masks, Lotta figures his patrons will embrace the discretion hiding their faces while coming and going will provide.
“And let’s be real, the group sizes shouldn’t really ever be bigger than three,” he added. “We could stay in level Orange forever, and I’d never have to shut down!”
With the new tagline, “Come earn your Scarlet Letter at the L’Onion Rouge,” Lotta says he’s optimistic about business.
“People miss hugs,” he said with a grin.