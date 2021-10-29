Charges against a Houston man accused of felony sexual assault last spring were dismissed in Pitkin County District Court this week.
Scott Wood, who was 61 at the time of his April arrest, allegedly encouraged a woman toward excessive drinking until she “blacked out.” He was accused of assaulting her in his Aspen hotel room in the early-morning hours of April 3.
Aspen felony prosecutor Don Nottingham confirmed Thursday that the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the case and that motion was subsequently granted.
The motion reads that “after consultation with the victim and in consideration of her requests, and upon review of the available evidence, [the DA’s Office] moves to dismiss the above-entitled action without prejudice and in the interests of justice.”
Attorney Beth Krulewitch, a member of Wood’s defense team, said the charges were without foundation.
“Mr. Wood is pleased with the decision by the District Attorney to dismiss the case. From the beginning it was clear that [the alleged victim’s] story was not credible. Through the efforts of Mr. Wood’s attorneys Kathryn Stimson, Beth Krulewitch and Chris Flood and the hard work of their private investigator, the truth surrounding the false allegations became known,” Krulewitch said in a prepared statement.
“Within days of learning of the prosecution’s decision to dismiss this case, Mr. Wood’s legal team learned that [the accuser] has now made chillingly similar allegations against a gentleman in the U.K. British authorities have contacted counsel and we expect to cooperate with their future investigation,” the statement concluded.
However, attorney Michael Fox, of the firm Kalamaya Goscha, said the accuser will consider her remaining options, including holding Wood accountable in civil court.
“The victim is thankful for the district attorneys’ willingness to consider the immense emotional impact that these proceedings have had on her life,” Fox said in a statement. “The victim is still coping with the trauma that she endured that night… .”
Fox pointed out that according to the U.S. Department of Justice, less than 3% of rapes reported to police end in a conviction.
“The victim is angered to see her case be another example of an imperfect process; nevertheless, she understands the challenges that criminal cases can present,” his statement reads.
According to an Aspen Police Department arrest affidavit, the accuser told officers she met Wood on April 2 at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro while skiing, where the two exchanged phone numbers. Wood then contacted her later in the afternoon proposing they meet for drinks around 10 p.m. that night, to which the victim agreed.
The night started at the Caribou Club and continued to 7908 Aspen. The alleged victim told police she felt pressured to consume more than she would usually drink.
The victim became ill at Wood’s hotel room, the affidavit states. She acknowledged to police that she had memory lapses due to the alcohol consumption, but said she knew that the intercourse was not consensual, namely because of the way her clothes had been removed and because she had to seek medical attention in order to dislodge a tampon.
“Like I had a tampon in and if I am wanting to have sex, I would take the tampon out,” she told Aspen police officer Kirk Wheatley, according to the affidavit. “So yeah, it definitely wasn’t consensual.”