When Nancy Scheinkman of Snowmass Village transitioned out of the event-planning field four years ago, she purposely bit off more than she could chew.
Scheinkman has a passion for fresh, locally grown food. She figured out a way to share that passion and promote healthy eating among hundreds of other people around Colorado.
She started Mountain Freshies, a business that is an “aggregator” — providing the connection between farmers in the North Fork Valley and other parts of Colorado with consumers around the state.
“It wasn’t an idea so much as a calling,” Scheinkman said.
In her event-planning career, Scheinkman was perhaps best known as a vital member of the team that organized Aspen’s World Cup ski racing events. When she decided to get out of events, she learned from a friend about the availability of a business that was distributing food from the Austin Family Farm in the Paonia area. A member of the Austin family had developed a distribution route for produce around the state but was looking for someone to take it over and grow it.
“My initial thought was, ‘This is right up my alley.’” Scheinkman said.
She rebranded the business as Mountain Freshies. It retains a strong affiliation with the Austin Family Farm, headed by seventh-generation farmer Glenn Austin near Paonia. He has great-grandchildren who are the 10th generation in the business.
Scheinkman said she didn’t plan on growing the business, but it happened — what else? — organically. “In four seasons we changed the business and changed it again,” she said.
The first change was drastic expansion of delivery of produce in the Roaring Fork Valley. She had a vast network of friends and acquaintances that shared her passion for wanting to know where their food was coming from. Second, she used her skills as an event planner to step up the marketing for the business.
Mountain Freshies now has a statewide presence. It has wholesale accounts, supplying produce to entities ranging from restaurants to food banks and special programs that supply people in food deserts with fresh offerings.
The business also operates a community supported agriculture program where households sign up in advance for a program and then receive bounty from farms and orchards throughout the growing season. Mountain Freshies’ particular model of CSA is called a Farm-to-Family Harvest Box.
By whatever name, the idea is to help farmers reach a broader market and help consumers find what they want. “I say we’re a connector. I love that word,” Scheinkman said.
Mountain Freshies delivers food to towns in the Roaring Fork Valley as well as throughout the Eagle Valley, and along parts of the Interstate 25 corridor, including Colorado Springs, and also the Highway 24 corridor.
Specific information about the Farm-to-Family Harvest Box options and wholesale accounts can be found at mountainfreshies.com. Consumers also may buy directly from an online storefront.
Trucks are packed at Austin Family Farms on Tuesdays and sent out on the road. One large truck sets off on a two-day delivery route. A smaller truck heads to the Roaring Fork Valley.
“We cover five mountain passes over two days,” she said about the bigger route. “Every week we’re putting out fires.”
Mountain Freshies is among loads of businesses hoping that Highway 133 between Paonia and Somerset is soon repaired. Snowmelt runoff ripped a gap in the roadway. That raises the prospect of longer trips and higher fuel costs.
The hassles are outweighed by the rewards. Scheinkman said some customers send back notes, thanking the farmers for providing the food. Mountain Freshies works primarily with Austin Family Farms but also gets diverse products by working with growers in the San Luis Valley, Durango and elsewhere in the North Fork Valley.
Consumers don’t get stuck with a lot of any one thing. They don’t have to fear saying, “I’ve got a whole box of beets and don’t know what to do with them,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the interest among consumers on getting food directly from farmers, Scheinkman said.
She doesn’t feel she is undermining any farmers in the blossoming local food scene in the Roaring Fork Valley. Her impression is there is more demand than the local farmers can supply.
‘We need each other’
Mountain Freshies is one of only a handful of food aggregators in the state. For the few that exist, their role may soon be amplified.
Colorado voters approved a program last fall that allocates money to reimburse school districts for meals provided to students. The first step will be rolling out free and healthy foods during the 2023-24 school year. In 2024-25 there will be an effort to connect schools and Colorado farms.
That task will require the help of middlemen or aggregators such as Mountain Freshies. Scheinkman loves the nexus of agriculture, nutrition and education.
She is equally passionate about getting food from her affiliate farms into food banks and programs aimed at seniors and disadvantaged groups. She works with a nonprofit organization called Nourish Colorado on that mission.
Scheinkman feels Mountain Freshies is unique because it champions healthy offerings at food banks and schools, and supports small farms and minority-led operations.
“It works because it works. We need each other,” she said.