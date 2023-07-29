When Valerie MacDonald decided it was time to retire earlier this summer, the Pitkin County emergency manager felt the timing was right not only for her but for a low-key transition for the sheriff’s office.
“When I gave notice it was cold and sleeting out,” she said. “I didn’t think wildfire season would get here until fall but as we’ve all noticed, it can change on a dime and here we are, hot and dry. Wildfire season is here.”
Rapidly changing conditions and expecting the unexpected was the story of MacDonald’s 10-year tenure in the position. “It’s been action packed,” she said.
The Lake Christine Fire in July 2018 stands out as one of the big events of the last decade. While the fire was contained to Eagle County, it affected Pitkin County residents in Basalt and had the potential to leave Pitkin County in the dark. The wildfire came close to toppling the power lines that serve Aspen, Snowmass Village and the rest of the upper Roaring Fork Valley at one of the busiest times of year.
During her time in the position, the county also had to prepare for flooding, debris flows, avalanches and react to the wintertime sabotage of a natural gas line that left numerous residents in the cold.
MacDonald said she’s never considered herself a “sky is falling” kind of person, but it’s her job as part of a broader team to make sure Pitkin County is prepared to answer various emergency scenarios.
“Wildfire is the number one risk. It’s going to happen here,” MacDonald said. “We could easily have a Camp Fire, Paradise, California-type incident somewhere in the valley.”
The Camp Fire in 2018 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. It was started by a faulty electrical transmission line. The fire originated on slopes above communities, but wind drove it through drought-ravaged terrain and into populated areas. The town of Paradise was devastated.
Generally speaking, the Pitkin County public has failed to heed the lessons of the Lake Christine Fire and other recent wildland fires around Glenwood Springs, according to MacDonald. Too few homeowners have made the effort to get free assessments from their local fire department on how to “harden” their properties and then follow-up.
The public’s expectations of what the government can do in a fast-moving wildfire outstrips reality, she said. Even with mutual aid from surrounding communities, fire departments wouldn’t be able to defend every home from fire.
Her biggest disappointment is lack of planning on the part of the public to develop an evacuation plan, with multiple options.
“Many parts of the county have limited egress,” MacDonald said. “There isn’t sufficient infrastructure to facilitate a fast-moving evacuation in many places in the county. People need to be prepared to take fast action. Public agencies would have to issue evacuation orders early and for a large area because obviously there would be gridlock in many areas.
“That’s my hot button issue, evacuation planning and the public’s need to get ready,” she continued.
As emergency manager, MacDonald’s role was to look for gaps in emergency response and bring together the agencies to try to fill those gaps. She didn’t sit in her office drawing up plans in a vacuum.
“We bring all parties to the table — fire, law, emergency medical services and the Pitkin County Public Safety Council — to work on these plans altogether so we’re all on the same page and able to respond in a coordinated fashion,” MacDonald said. “It’s all about teamwork. The Lake Christine Fire reinforced that.”
In a glimpse behind the scenes, when disaster strikes, an incident command team is formed to undertake the immediate response. That team would likely be headed by someone from law enforcement or a fire department, depending on the incident. The emergency manager’s role would be to activate the Emergency Support Function Teams, MacDonald said. The county has 15 teams patterned after a national model. In the case of a wide-scale evacuation, the teams would set up the shelters and oversee the mass care.
MacDonald said officials in the sheriff’s office and county administration have provided tremendous support for her to pursue meaningful work while interacting with the community. She works within the sheriff’s office.
MacDonald’s last day in the full-time position is Wednesday. She has agreed to stay on via retainer for the next couple of months during wildfire season to respond to emergency preparedness questions that arise. Parker Lathrop, director of operations for the sheriff’s office, will be the interim emergency manager while the office goes through the hiring process for MacDonald’s replacement.
“If we did have a wildfire or some other disaster emergency, I would be brought in to manage the county emergency operations center and the emergency support function teams to support the Incident Management Team and the community,” MacDonald said.
Upon retirement, she plans to remain in the Roaring Fork Valley while also traveling for a portion of the year.
“I look forward to being a normal person again and not worrying about the weather,” she said. “The weather is involved in any natural disaster we’re going to experience here.”
She said she felt she had a “great run” in her position. There weren’t many disasters but she felt responders were prepared.
“I am grateful I had the opportunity to serve the community over the last 10 years,” MacDonald said.