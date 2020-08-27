A shelter-in-place order was enacted Thursday morning for residents on Evans Court in Willits after reports of a person in the area with a weapon.
"That's about all we know right now," a Basalt dispatcher said after a 10:40 a.m. Pitkin County alert went out.
Basalt Police Sergeant Aaron Munch was on scene as acting incident command at the time and unavailable for immediate comment.
"Remain in your homes, or stay away from the area, until shelter-in-place is lifted," the alert instructs.
This is a developing story that will be updated.