Aspen Animal Shelter Executive Director Seth Sachson is just happy to see more dogs in sanctuary, awaiting their retirement homes.
They seem healthy — and happy, Sachson noted. On Jan. 26, Krabloonik proprietor Dan Phillips turned over four 9-year-old, now-retired sled dogs: Aries, Mayhem, Orion and Emerald. They’re all still up for adoption, but their pack grew on Sunday to include four more of their former colleagues.
“He’s brought us eight dogs,” Sachson said Wednesday. “They are well adjusted. They’re doing well; they’re friendly. They seem happy and healthy. They are rotated out in our yard throughout the day and socialize with visitors.”
Even better, Aspen Animal Shelter won’t be the only temporary home for former Krabloonik dogs seeking their next home as pets: Wes Boyd, executive director of Carbondale Animal Rescue, or CARE, has been in communication with Sachson about taking in some of the canines at the facility he oversees, as well. In fact, by the time Sachson spoke with the Aspen Daily News Wednesday evening, Boyd and Phillips may have already been in contact.
“Wes does not know Danny, so I offered to call Danny to serve as a middle man,” Sachson said. “Danny said that that sounded great. And I gave Wes Danny’s contact information, and they will be speaking probably this evening or tomorrow.”
A Jan. 18 inspection — made in response to a complaint — of the Krabloonik site by the Colorado Department of Agriculture found the dog-sledding commercial operation out of compliance with the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act, or PACFA.
Those regulations with which Krabloonik was found out of compliance included three arenas: sufficient record keeping, cleaning and sanitation, and veterinary and disease control. The specific infractions, however, seem less nefarious than the overarching umbrellas under which they fall: One dog had been adopted out to an employee, but there was no formal contract on record. Additionally, not all lineage charts were complete. As for cleaning and sanitation, standard protocol requires that unopened pet food must be stored in waterproof, closed containers at least 4 inches off the floor; inspectors found unopened bags of beet pulp used as used as a food supplement stored “directly on the floor in the facilities’ food prep area,” according to the state report. Finally, as it pertains to veterinary and disease control, the investigator observed “several expired medications that need to be discarded, including a bottle … that expired in 2017.”
That last infraction could “directly affect the health, safety and welfare of the dogs under [an establishment’s] care. Expired medications potentially don’t have the correct potency required to be effective.” Expired topical medications were discarded immediately during the inspection.
The Phillips — Dan and Gina Phillips together own Krabloonik — had until Feb. 10 to comply with the inspection requirements.
But for Sachson — as well as other local stakeholders, including Bland Nesbick, who alongside with Sachson performed an unannounced inspection of their own in their positions on the volunteer Krabloonik Review Committee on Jan. 17 before resigning from said committee — the larger issues requiring course corrections were their observations that many of the dogs (especially those that had been retired) were not receiving nearly adequate off-tether time the fact that many of the canines were not properly neutered. The former felt cruel; the latter led to unintentional overpopulation of the commercial site and would likely lead to future health issues for dogs still “intact” after the age of 7, according to Sachson’s own supplemental report to the town of Snowmass Village.
For me, the most upsetting was the off-tether time. I believed that they were getting off their tether,” Nesbick said Wednesday. “I really thought they were being off tether a lot more than I think they really were, and for me, that was really upsetting. That was the main problem — that and of course the lack of spay/neuter.”
Still, Sachson holds onto reason for optimism, although two of the four dogs the Aspen Animal Shelter received Sunday require spay/neuter operations. Everyone involved reports that there is much more to the story, but for now, Sachson is working with the cards he’s been dealt, so to speak. And as soon as next month, he’ll be dealt new advocates on the Krabloonik Review Committee.
That’s according to his last conversation with town officials, he said. Tomorrow is, as ever, a new day. And at the end of it, his main concern is for the dogs.