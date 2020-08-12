Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday that Independence Pass has been closed indefinitely as a public safety precaution. Authorities are diverting all traffic away from Highway 82 on both the Pitkin County and Lake County sides of the pass and all of the gates allowing access to the summit are closed.
The sheriff's office and Colorado State Patrol requested the closure this morning following an incident in which a jackknifed truck blocked both lanes on the Pitkin County side of the pass. Also, massive numbers of vehicles are attempting to use the pass as a detour to the Front Range in the wake of the closure of Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs due to the canyon wildfire that ignited Monday.
The eastern end of Aspen along Main Street and Highway 82 was the site of mass confusion, with motorists heading toward the pass and away from it. An Aspen police officer directed traffic from a spot next to City Market.
"I hope in the next few hours, all of the traffic on both sides of the pass will be gone and we'll be diverting motorists toward Gunnison," DiSalvo said.
He said a tow truck from Vail had been dispatched to the pass to remove the tractor-trailer that jackknifed and was stuck. He did not know its exact location.
"It will be hours, not minutes, before the road is cleared," DiSalvo said. Even when the truck is removed, the pass will not be reopened, he added.
Authorities are attempting to alert campers along the pass to leave their spots and head back to town. But, DiSalvo noted, "They can't reach everybody," as some campers are in the backcountry and not in designated areas. Only residents of Leadville and Lake County who can present proof of residence will be allowed past the Aspen-side gate in order to return home, he said.
DiSalvo said the pass likely would remain closed until the Grizzly Creek Fire is contained to the point where I-70 can be reopened east of Glenwood Springs. As of Tuesday night, the fire had grown to 3,200 acres, jumped from the north side to the south side of the Colorado River, and was zero percent contained.
Motorists needing to get to the Front Range can take Highway 133 south from Carbondale, the McClure Pass route, to Highway 50 in Delta. From there, they can travel to Gunnison and points eastward. Cottonwood Pass, a link between Gypsum and Carbondale, is closed as well, authorities said.
Motorists also can try to backtrack along Interstate 70 west to find a northern route to the Front Range. DiSalvo said that "GPS systems will do no good." Authorities suggest using the CDOT website COtrip.org for alternate routes eastward.
News of the request to close the pass evolved around noon, when Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said during a meeting of county commissioners that the request was sent to the Colorado Department of Transportation and the governor's office to keep Independence Pass closed for the time being because of the large numbers of vehicles and tractor-trailers attempting to use it in the wake of Monday's I-70 closure due to the Grizzly Creek wildfire in Glenwood Canyon.
The request was made by the sheriff's office and Colorado State Patrol, Peacock said during the initial stages of a county commissioners' meeting that started at noon Wednesday. The narrow pass was closed temporarily this morning because of the breakdown of a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. A Pitkin County emergency alert called it a "mechanical breakdown." DiSalvo said later that the truck had jacknifed.
Commissioners were asked whether they would voice support for an extended closure. They decided they would wait until the afternoon to see whether CDOT or the governor's office responded to the initial request from law enforcement. There was concern that with wildfires burning along the Interstate 70 corridor, the pass should remain optional as an evacuation route to the south and the east.
State law bans commercial vehicles longer than 35 feet from using the two-lane pass in any circumstance. But the interstate closure between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum due to the Grizzly Creek Fire has resulted in scores of vehicles heading to the upper Roaring Fork Valley in an attempt to use Independence Pass as an alternate route to the Front Range.
DiSalvo said the truck that jacknifed on the Pitkin County side of the pass was traveling west. While local law enforcement had been keeping tabs on the east-of-Aspen gate since Monday, there was no one on the Lake County side to prevent tractor-trailers from passing through the gate. A request to monitor that gate had been sent to authorities in Lake County, DiSalvo said.
Before that incident, just after 9 a.m., there was Pitkin County emergency alert stating that a semi-truck had jackknifed on Highway 82 at mile-marker 42 in the Mountain Valley area, just east of Aspen. The highway was reopened at about 9:30 a.m., only to shut down again 30 minutes later.
Commissioners also pointed out that Cottonwood Pass, which connects Gypsum to Carbondale, is completely closed because of an overturned tractor trailer. That incident occurred Tuesday, and is believed to be sending even more traffic toward the Aspen area and Independence Pass.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.