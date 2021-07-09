On Wednesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call reporting five overdue hikers on the Lost Man Trail. The Lost Man Trail stretches about 9 miles between two trailheads off of Highway 82 near Independence Pass and covers elevations between 11,500 feet and 12,800 feet.
The group of overdue hikers — comprising two men and three women, between the ages of 53 and 73, from Florida and Maryland — was reported to have left Aspen at around 8:15 a.m. and had planned to be back by 5 p.m.
“Additionally, this group was reported to have only been prepared for a day hike and were not equipped to spend the night out in the backcountry,” the PCSO press release noted.
After confirming that the vehicle associated with the overdue group was found still parked at the trailhead, Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified of the need for rescuers to enter the backcountry. At approximately 10 p.m., the first of two MRA rescue teams entered the field at the Lower Lost Man trailhead. About 20 minutes later, the second MRA rescue team entered the field at the Upper Lost Man trailhead. Additionally, a Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the South Fork area of the Fryingpan River in case the hikers had inadvertently travelled into that area.
The first MRA rescue team located the overdue group of hikers along the Lost Man Trail, about 2.5 miles up from the Lower Lost Man trailhead, at about 10:30 p.m. They were reported to be cold and tired but otherwise uninjured. Shortly after locating the group, the MRA rescue team began hiking out to the Lower Lost Man trailhead with them. At approximately 11:45 p.m., the MRA rescue team reported that they and the group of hikers had made it back out to the Lower Lost Man trailhead. By 12:20 a.m., all MRA rescuers had returned to the MRA Rescue Center and the incident was closed
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to use this opportunity to remind all backcountry users of the importance of always providing friends or family members with a complete itinerary of their travel plans prior to entering the backcountry,” the release emphasized. “Additionally, backcountry users are encouraged to always carry a map, compass and enough food, water, clothing and equipment to spend the night out in the backcountry in the event of unexpected difficulties.”