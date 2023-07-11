In the wake of two swatting incidents that frightened kids and parents in the Aspen school district and sent law enforcement agencies scrambling in February, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is adding a third school resource officer.
Pitkin County commissioners granted final approval to funding the position on June 28 after discussing the proposal with Sheriff Michael Buglione and Undersheriff Alex Burchetta at a meeting earlier in June.
The officials said they weren’t being reactionary to an isolated incident, but while debriefing after the incident with school officials and internally, they recognized a real need for a third SRO.
Currently, Pitkin County funds one SRO and the city of Aspen funds a second. The public schools are in the Pitkin County sheriff’s jurisdiction, so Buglione sought funding for a third officer from commissioners. A third officer will spend some time at the public schools but also will allow expanded coverage to Aspen Community School and Aspen Country Day School.
“I don’t want to say we’ve disregarded or neglected the Country Day School or Community School but we’ve focused for years, since the inception of the SRO program, on the Aspen School District campus,” Burchetta said. “What we really learned in the events of February 22, although they were focused on the Aspen School District campus, they really had those peripheral effects on those other schools and they were kind of left out in the dark a little bit.”
The Aspen School District was one of several in Colorado that was targeted with threatening phone calls on Feb. 22. The caller contended he was entering the elementary school with a gun. The event triggered panic among parents, many of whom received texts or calls from their children about an alleged gunman at the school. Local law enforcement agencies answered in force and swept the schools before determining the call was a hoax.
Buglione said parents of students at Aspen Community School called him after the incident and asked why the sheriff’s office didn’t send a deputy there during the swatting incident.
“I told them we had information that it was at the Aspen Elementary School,” Buglione said. “They said, ‘We’re also an elementary school in Aspen.’ I said, ‘You’re right.’”
The county commissioners were supportive of the addition after a few questions about resources.
“As a result of those incidents, we obviously got a lot of feedback,” said Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury. “Some of that feedback was as extensive as we need to build a sheriff’s department (station) on the school property because we need to have the ability to defray and all that. Is this the biggest safety need in our community?”
Buglione responded, “(School) is the largest concentration of human beings in Pitkin County on a daily basis, including the summer, even with the music school and everything else going on.”
The commissioners wanted to know if the city of Aspen or the school district were asked to help pay for a third SRO. Buglione and Burchetta noted that the school district campus is in Pitkin County’s jurisdiction rather than the city’s, and that the city was already voluntarily funding one SRO as a partner. Burchetta said getting the school district to help with funding would raise too many questions.
“Who does the officer work for?” he said. “Right now, the role of the school resource officer is purely for law enforcement purposes. It’s outlined in the (Memo of Understanding) with the school district that they don’t get involved in school administrative issues — you’re late for class, you’re chewing gum in class, whatever those school administrative issues are. When you have the school fund that position, it starts to change that relationship a little bit as to who that officer really does work for.
“We felt it was more appropriate for us to fund the position fully as a Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy and to not enter into that relationship to keep those lines unblurred and clear,” he continued.
Commissioner Patti Clapper, who is particularly outspoken against adding full-time positions to the county payroll, said she talked about the proposal in advance with Buglione.
“The reason why I can support this is because of the overlapping use of this position, especially in the summer when school’s not in session, to help with special events, with other issues, because they’ll be trained just like sheriff’s deputies.”
A memo prepared by county staff to the commissioners said the school resource officer’s responsibilities will fall under three primary functions — educator, informal counselor and law enforcer.
The proposal spelled out the focus of the third officer at schools off the public school campus. The new SRO will be “floating between the Aspen Country Day School and the Aspen Community School. This position will provide critical SRO presence to our outlying Pitkin County schools, institutions at which, for years, we’ve had no SRO presence.”
The position is estimated to cost $158,000 this year for prorated salary and benefits plus one-time costs associated with training and equipping the officer. The annual cost once an officer is in place was estimated at $120,000.
The position was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
Buglione said Monday that the position is being advertised internally. If no existing officer wants the job, recruiting will be extended outside the department. The goal is to have an officer in place by the start of the next school year or as soon after the school year starts as possible, he said.
The department wants to hire an officer with three years or more of service, Burchetta told the commissioners.