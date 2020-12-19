Aspen developer Nikos Hecht was arrested Thursday night after emergency dispatchers received a call reporting a violation of a protection order.
Hecht, 50, faces three class 1 misdemeanors: domestic violence, harassment and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Additionally, he faces the class 2 misdemeanor of prohibited use of a weapon and violation of a protection order.
According to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office report from a responding deputy, Hecht was found sitting outside of his ex-wife’s residence, undressed and bleeding from his finger. A black Range Rover belonging to Hecht was in the driveway, having crashed into another vehicle already parked in the driveway.
Deputy Kelli Ferguson wrote in her report that when she approached Hecht, who was shirtless in the 25-degree night air, he did not appear cold.
“Nikos appeared to be under the influence of drugs, as he was moving his body parts in very jerky motions and speaking very quickly,” Ferguson’s report says. “Nikos’ eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery. I also observed white, crusty residue under his nose.”
Ferguson asked Hecht directly whether he had “taken any drugs that day.”
“Nikos said, ‘Cocaine, marijuana and alcohol within the last half hour,’” she wrote.
Hecht allegedly also told the deputy that he had driven to the residence in that same timeframe and cut his finger in the driveway crash. According to the report, he explained that the blood on the window of the residence was there because he had been “banging on the window with his fists.”
The report describes Hecht’s story as “very jumpy.” For instance, law enforcement found a handgun on the passenger seat of one of the vehicles on the property. According to what Hecht and his family told sheriff’s deputies, per the reports, Hecht showed up to the residence, demanding to speak with one of his daughters and holding a handgun to his head. But in Hecht’s later version, Ferguson wrote, it was a member of the family that pointed the gun at his head.
Deputy Aerial Groene, who was first to arrive on scene Thursday night, described her exchange with one of Hecht’s children in her supplemental report.
“[She] said that Nikos Hecht came to the house and started banging on the window, demanding to talk to [her sibling],” Groene wrote. “[She said] Nikos Hecht had a gun in his hand and was threatening to shoot himself… .”
Hecht was taken by ambulance to Aspen Valley Hospital, where he was cleared medically to be transported to Pitkin County Jail. Hecht consented to a blood test at about 11:30 p.m., and that sample has been sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver.
“While at Aspen Valley Hospital, I notified [Mind Springs Health] of the incident, and at [1:43 a.m.], Nikos was medically cleared, and I transported Nikos to the Pitkin County Jail without incident,” Ferguson wrote. “While at the Pitkin County Jail, I read Nikos his Miranda rights, which he then evoked his rights and decided not to speak to me any further.”
Hecht is scheduled to appear in Pitkin County Court on Feb. 2. As of Friday evening, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail.