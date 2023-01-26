The highs and lows over the past few years have brought Mikaela Shiffrin to this moment: She’s now the all-time leader in World Cup wins for a woman and two away from tying the overall record set by Ingemar Stenmark.
Over the past few years, she’s gone through personal hardship — losing her father and grandmother, two events that she’s struggled to cope with. She saw professional hardship on ski racing’s brightest stage, failing to medal at the 2022 Olympics, when all eyes were on her with the high expectations. But now, having already achieved skiing immortality and on the brink of more accolades, she’s learning how to look forward again.
“For quite some time now — almost three years — I’ve just wanted to go back to when my dad was alive and such a big part of me felt like my greatest moments in life are behind me, and I feel a little differently now,” Shiffrin responded to a question from Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga in a virtual press conference Wednesday.
“I feel like my respect for my past and how lucky I am the upbringing I’ve had, the family I have, the greatest moments I’ve had with my dad and cherishing that, but also what I have now even though he’s not here, an amazing relationship and family that is here and ... how many things I do actually have currently to be grateful for. That is, you know, sure lump in the wins and the records and all of that with it, it gives me hope that there’s plenty to look forward to in life. And that’s a different feeling than I’ve had.”
Shiffrin has been open about coping with grief in the wake of her father’s death in early 2020 and has continued to carry that weight. At points, she reportedly questioned continuing her career at all..
But Shiffrin has found a way to adapt.
“I can miss my dad and my Nana and kind of mourn the terrible things that have happened and still be grateful for the great things that are happening now and just understanding that makes me feel a little bit lighter,” Shiffrin said.
She also cited the 2022 Olympics, saying, “I’m not going to fail bigger than that — probably — and I survived it. Then I realized that pretty much everything is survivable.”
Those realizations have helped elevate Shiffrin into one of the greatest ski racers of all time. She started this season with two wins in Levi, Finland, in November. She then saw someone else take the top of the podium in her next six events, while she earned second-place finishes in that stretch, before rattling off five straight wins starting at St. Moritz, Switzerland, in the super-G. She swept three events in Semmerling, Austria, before taking the slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4.
“It was a lot of work to get to a place where I could even podium, let alone win races,” Shiffrin said of the early season. “Since Semmerling, my feeling has just clicked better and better and better. I’m trying to focus on that feeling because there’s obviously so much talk about numbers and records, and I totally get why everyone wants to ask about it and I’m totally fine talking about it, but when I’m in the start gate I’m really trying not to focus on that.”
On Jan. 8, she tied Lindsey Vonn’s career wins record, at Kranjska Gora, Slovakia, in the second giant slalom event in two days. She finished sixth the first day.
“I spent multiple hours watching video that night and trying to basically forget the feeling I had that day and bring back the feeling I want to have,” Shiffrin said. “That second race in Kranjska Gora, and of course everyone was saying, ‘When are you going to get 82?’ and I was like, ‘I’m trying not to think about it.’ That second race, I felt like a different skier, like a switch flipped and I got the turns I wanted to have. I got the feeling I wanted to have. And then it’s just like a snowball rolling down the hill, you just kind of can’t stop the momentum.”
In Kronplatz, Italy she won the giant slalom by .45 seconds to pass Vonn before securing the giant slalom by an appropriate .82 second lead over second place.
Her 10th win of the season on Wednesday in Italy was her 84th in her career. This weekend in the Czech Republic, she could tie Stenmark.
“His legacy is synonymous with ski racing,” Shiffrin said. “Everybody who knows anything about ski racing at all — and even if they don’t — they know Ingemar Stenmark and I don’t think that’s something I can surpass. I don’t know if I ever will. He set the standard for what ski racing has become.”