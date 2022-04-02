Determined to fill a gap in community dialogue and larger public discourse, Aspen Public Radio will present a panel-style discussion surrounding the history and reality of gender pay disparities on a local, national and personal level.
Taking place tonight at the Wheeler Opera House, “Money Talks: An Evening of Powerful Stories from Powerful Women in Celebration of Equal Pay Day” will feature three local women in leadership positions as they share their own experiences around pay equity and tell their own empowering stories of success.
Co-hosted by the Wheeler, the presentation marks the first in-person event for Aspen Public Radio in over two years and coincides with the timeliness of Equal Pay Day — which commenced on March 15.
By inviting the community to gather around this topic of gender pay gaps through the experiences of local women leading their industries signifies a timely, appropriate and celebratory return to the public sphere for the radio station, said APR Executive Director Breeze Richardson.
“As a public radio, our nature is rooted in storytelling — hearing from individuals about their experiences and stories — and public events are opportunities to bring people together,” Richardson said. “We wanted to identify women who we could bring together to tell their stories in a way that would leave ourselves and our audience feeling inspired.”
Among the three participating panelists: Susan Cross, general manager of Snowmass Ski Area; Mawa McQueen, owner and founder of Mawa’s Kitchen; and Beatriz Soto, Protégete program director at Conservation Colorado.
Joining them as the event’s moderator is Stacey Vanek Smith, an award-winning journalist and host of NPR’s “The Indicator from Planet Money” podcast. Smith is also the author of “Machiavelli for Women: Defend Your Worth, Grow Your Ambition, and Win the Workplace,” a 2021 publication that explores how women can take and maintain power.
“This whole idea of women in leadership is in part about how they have been successful in gaining power, maintaining that power and remaining confident in those spaces,” Richardson said. “As an outsider, these women seem like they’ve always been confident — they’ve claimed power and they hold onto it — but what lessons are within that, you know, beneath the surface, and what can the next generations learn from them.”
The diversity among these women in terms of their identities, background experiences and the types of industries they’re leading in the valley calls for an evening of enriching conversations, explained Richardson, who emphasized that she hopes the audience will represent a diverse group of people as well — from identities to age groups and especially, genders.
“Leading up to the event, there’s been a handful of instances where men have said jokingly, ‘I don’t know if I’m welcome,’ which has been really interesting,” Richardson said. “To think that because it’s only women on the stage and on a topic celebrating women. …I don’t know, that should not restrict the audience to only women — we want everyone to be a part of this discussion and celebration.”
The seed for hosting this community discussion was initially planted last summer when Richardson attended a virtual public radio conference about “the founding mothers of NPR.” One of the things that came out of the conversation was the interesting fact that it was an all-women staff during those founding years of NPR, Richardson said, adding how “without a beat,” the explanation for this was that women were willing to work for those wages.
“It was so sad to me, to think part of that story were these crappy wages and that those women were willing to work for less than what they deserved,” Richardson said. “That little fact stayed with me, and the more our APR team started talking about it, I began asking people in our community if they’ve heard of Equal Pay Day.”
In these casual conversations with community members of all ages and genders, Richardson said she was surprised to find how unfamiliar people were with this symbolic day dedicated to raising awareness about wage gaps in our country — which are statistically wider for women of color, she said.
“We are in 2022, and you can’t dismiss that there is an inherent wage gap between men and women,” Richardson said. “And for the past 25 years, we’ve been marking Equal Pay Day to engage people in a wider conversation about pay disparity.”
Richardson — who has worked in the public radio industry for over 20 years and “proudly” joined a “legacy of female executive directors” when she stepped into her position with APR nearly a year ago — said she believes the topics of female leadership and ongoing pay-gap issues seem to be something this community “wants to gather around,” noting the entrepreneurial spirit of the valley.
“There’s a history and a loyalty to the ecosystem of this community, with talented people and organizations that want to address these types of issues,” Richardson said. “We can contribute this event as a catalyst for larger conversations about equal pay in the valley, and if there is an interest in addressing this specific issue here, there’s a model in this community to do something about it.”
She explained how the hourlong event is meant to be a celebration of these local women and their accomplishments and contributions to the community. APR and the Wheeler have framed the discussion through a positive light, inviting all community members to attend and leave feeling inspired.
The hourlong presentation also will feature archival footage provided by the Aspen Historical Society of groundbreaking women who have pioneered the Roaring Fork Valley community throughout history.
“We thought, how can we contribute to the public sphere, you know, among all of the wonderful conversations that are always happening in this community, how can we contribute to the larger dialogue — this seemed like the way we could,” Richardson said.
The “Money Talks” panel begins at 6 p.m. today at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase through aspenshowtix.com.