Although the exact direction of the path forward isn’t yet set, the city of Aspen will be pursuing one toward regulating short-term rentals.
That was the message from city staff to the Aspen Chamber Resort Association board of directors Tuesday morning.
Permitting, zoning, life safety, finances, operational standards and enforcement comprise the six areas of focus. But one thing that is clear is Aspen Community Development Director Phillip Supino’s desire for his job to return to working with humans and not corporate entities when sussing out the nuances of such future regulations and policies.
“So who can get a permit? For the owner occupants — or for the vacant short-term rentals — it would have to be a human owner: a natural person who is listed on the permit,” he said. “Russian Oligarch, LLC, cannot be a short-term rental owner. They have to either designate somebody from their LLC ownership — who is an actual human being — or designate what we call a qualified representative,” he continued.
That could be a licensed real estate broker, a licensed property manager or somebody with an ownership stake in the property.
“That is critically important for us, in terms of increases in the accountability … that we need to see in the market,” Supino said.
Right now, before Aspen City Council implemented a moratorium on 2022 short-term rental permits until September, there is no such accountability, Supino noted. Despite the city’s and ACRA’s best efforts — even working with Destimetrics and AirBnb directly to attempt to get some concrete data on the short-term market as it currently exists in the Aspen-Snowmass market — there is still no aggregated analysis.
“The short-term rental market in town is like a data black hole — we just have no idea,” Supino said. “And that’s frustrating for people on our side who are trying to come up with thoughtful regulations, and it’s frustrating for people on the other side because the comment we get all the time is, ‘Well you don’t know, so how can you regulate the thing?’ The response back is, ‘How can we know unless we start regulating the thing?’”
Eliza Voss, ACRA vice president of destination management, said that, while efforts are being made to shed some light on the proverbial blackhole, it's a slow-going process hinging on small steps forward.
“As part of the upcoming transient inventory study, there will be a rent-by-owner, which will be a snapshot in time — it won’t be like a retroactive comprehensive, but it’ll be something to start with,” she said.
The problem, Supino said, is that LLCs by their nature create an opacity that is next to impossible to clarify.
“They’ve got some bookkeeper somewhere else who’s dealing with their finances, and then they’ve got some Airbnb host who lives in LA booking their unit for them — except for when a broker does it here — who’s not the permit holder or [has] any contact information with the city,” he said. “The sales tax checks are coming because they know they have to. From a regulatory, compliance standpoint — or just from a neighborly standpoint — it’s not OK.”
Supino said that the city council has directed staff to offer recommendations regarding how best to rein in the market. Permits help, of course. Now, the trick seems to be controlling how many can and should exist in a given neighborhood or zone, a delicate question requiring a bit of an “art” to answer, he allowed.
One option — and a less-than-popular one, several people acknowledged at ACRA’s board meeting — would involve a lottery system. In that scenario, all short-term rental permits would be voided and then a limited number of them would be redistributed through a one-time lottery system. Permits would be non-transferable, so the next person who did not win one through the lottery would be placed on a waitlist for when one became available through a property sale, for instance.
Another potential path would involve grandfathering existing permits into the new system, but then rely on the non-transferability of permits to over time create a cap on the number of them. In one zone, for instance, there are currently 109 short-term permits on record. Under a grandfathering system, those 109 permits would continue but cannot be transferred in the future, allowing for eventually curtailing the number of permits in that zone to 100, Supino explained.
Another way to expedite lowering the number of existing permits is to increase the number of ways permit holders could lose them — in addition to a property sale, for example, a repeat “bad actor” could lose their short-term rental permit, perhaps in a “three-strikes” rule, Supino noted, adding that other communities have explored similar solutions. Enforcement will go from passive to active in this scenario, and too many noise complaints or incidences of noncompliance with occupancy limits could result in someone losing their right to operate a short-term rental in a property.
“[Someone] who’s not operating a safe or sort of respectful property in their neighborhoods has the potential to lose their permit, which would make more available to the next person down,” he said.
Rose Abello, ACRA board member and director of tourism for the town of Snowmass Village, made clear her preference for the second option.
“Some people have their financial picture planned with that … and I own a short-term rental. So I sort of feel like, if you’re in a lottery and you lose it, I’d have to sell my unit — there’s no other way around it,” she said, though she added that she was in favor of “some sort of regulation.”
Whatever form such regulation takes, it’s going to take funding to create the infrastructure needed to oversee.
“In our spring budget supplemental package, our department’s asking for an additional staff member to be the short-term rental compliance officer,” Supino said. “We’re going to have to figure out how to pay for that.”
A new or amended tax specific to short-term rentals could help accomplish that. Finance Director Pete Strecker will address the details of the tax question to city council during a May 2 work session, but ACRA President and CEO Debbie Braun emphasized the importance of the business community’s involvement in the dialogue.
“I think we really want to be a part — on the early side — of the lodging tax conversation,” she said. “Initially, it feels like a separate, short-term rental tax seems more appropriate [than an amendment of the existing lodging tax]. So are we still ahead of the game? Will we be able to sort of suss out, like, the directions into this? Because it certainly affects our organization.”
“One hundred percent,” Supino assured.
Strecker will present further details during the city council’s May 2 work session, explaining how a tax question may look on the ballot. “If [council] were to put it on the November ballot, finance will be on a much shorter timeline. I think it’s August that council would have to approve the ballot language in advance of the November [election]. Sometime between May and August, there will be additional meetings of council to bake in their approach: existing tax versus new tax; sales versus excise; the rate and how it’s allocated. Those are kind of the core questions.”