Pitkin County has seen significantly fewer applications for short-term rentals than expected so far but expects numbers to increase as ski season nears, officials said Tuesday.
The county’s licensing and fee requirements kicked in Sept. 20 for unincorporated areas. To date, 99 applications have been submitted, according to Alex Sanchez, an administrative specialist who is helping get the short-term licensing and monitoring program in place. During a Tuesday work session, he told county commissioners that 32 licenses have been issued. The other applications are under review.
An estimated 200 short-term rental properties exist in rural Pitkin County, excluding Aspen and Snowmass Village, Sanchez said. That number was revised downward from an initial guess of about 300 because Inn at Aspen units aren’t required to get a license, he said.
So, in theory, about half of the 200 units that have historically rented out short-term are currently licensed or have applied. County officials feel that will change by Thanksgiving.
“They kind of trickle in every day,” said Jeanette Muzio, the county’s short-term rental manager.
The rules adopted recently by commissioners set a maximum rental time of 120 days per year and require a minimum stay of four nights. However, the commissioners called the regulations a work in progress that could be altered as county officials learn more about trends.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he is hearing complaints about the four-day minimum stay because it affects the ability of some people to come for a weekend of leaf-peeping or skiing. People don’t want to pay for four nights when they will only be in the area two nights.
“All of a sudden are we pricing people out?” he asked.
Sanchez said the county has reached out to property owners to notify them about the licensing and fee requirement for STRs and to try to alleviate concerns about filling out the application for a license. The application is online and takes 5-7 minutes to complete, he said. The application and a guide can be found at pitkincounty.com/1431/Short-Term-Rentals. It takes a minimum of about 15 days for a qualifying property to get a license. Aspen and Snowmass Village have separate application processes and requirements.
Pitkin County’s STR fee is based on the market value of the property and how many days of rental are anticipated.
The county’s initial research shows that STRs near Aspen, but outside of the city, are going for $250 to $20,000 per night, with some outliers. In Woody Creek, they are renting for $300 to $2,500 per night. In Fryingpan Valley, the range is $120 to $3,000 per night. The rates are expected to climb come winter.
With fewer applications so far, the county plans to collect less revenue than the $300,000 once expected. The revenue was seen as the way to administer and monitor the program.
In response to lower revenue, the county staff is deferring the addition of an enforcement officer and a vehicle for the program’s staff. Software called Rentalscape will be used to see if properties are offering short-term opportunities without getting a license and paying a fee.