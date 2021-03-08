This year’s Aspen Shortsfest is particularly notable for several reasons, but mainly, it marks the Oscar-qualifying film festival’s 30th anniversary.
It’s also the second year in a row that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the April event online, but the lineup is strong as ever. Aspen Film announced the details of the programming today. The 2021 slate of films features six world premieres, three international premieres, seven North American premieres and 15 U.S. premieres from filmmakers representing 28 countries and six continents. Additionally, 69% of selected shorts were directed or co-directed by women.
Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel described organizing a second virtual Shortsfest as “making lemons out of lemonade,” but focused much more on the fruits of the labor than any initial sour taste.
“It’s tough because we had hoped that our 30th would’ve looked a lot different, especially considering the fact that our 29th had to go virtual. We made a decision in January that we were going to take this online,” she said, adding that at that time, virtual seemed like the only responsible option.
But that doesn’t mean the 30th Shortsfest is going to look the same as the 29th — while last year Wrubel and her colleagues were scrambling to salvage the festival in essentially two weeks, this time, audiences will benefit from a year’s worth of lessons learned from offering online programming.
“We didn’t really have time to do anything but stream movies,” Wrubel recalled of 2020, when organizers learned on March 12 the Wheeler Opera House would not be able to remain open to in-person events.
“The one thing we have working in our favor this year versus last is we were able to anticipate this. This year, we’ve really planned ahead. We’ve created this virtual map of Aspen with four interactive buildings,” Wrubel said.
Thanks to the platforms Eventive and Filmocracy, 2021 Aspen Shortsfest participants will be able to move through a virtual Hotel Jerome, home of the filmmakers’ lounge, the Aspen Art Museum rooftop for social “sip and chat” sessions, the Red Brick Center to access the education hub and the Wheeler Opera House for actual film viewings.
“You have the ability to enter different floors of the building and sit at tables. It's almost like a Zoom call; you’re able to switch tables; we’re going to have speakers … there is an interactive component which is very exciting for us,” Wrubel said.
In addition to the speaker lineup, Shortsfest Programming Director Jason Anderson will host an in-depth conversation with award-winning filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green on the evening of Saturday, April 10. Green is a Shortsfest alum whose first feature, Monsters & Men, won the Special Dramatic Jury Prize at Sundance in 2018.
And at a time when Oscars and Golden Globes insiders are examining the lack of diversity in their awards programs, Shortsfest boasts a wide array of talent, both among the filmmakers and jury. This year’s jury includes Shortsfest alum Meryam Joobeur, the Tunisian-American director who received an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film for “Brotherhood,” United Talent Agency agent Keya Khayatian and Rachel Rosen, a San Francisco Bay-area-based independent film programmer and awards consultant who is currently a member of the selection committee for The New York Film Festival.
Of the 80 films selected — from nearly 3,000 submissions — some highlights include “David,” starring actor/comedian and “SNL” alum Will Ferrell (“Elf,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”) and written and directed by Zachary Woods (TV’s “The Office” and “Silicon Valley”); ”Roborovski” co-directed by acclaimed British actor/filmmaker Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”); “Proof of Loss” starring Dylan McDermott (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” TV’s “The Practice” and “American Horror Story”); “Silverstone” directed by and starring Kerris Dorsey (TV’s “Ray Donovan”).
Also: “Wichita” starting Jeremy Sisto (TV’s “Law & Order,” “Six Feet Under” and “Suburgatory”) “Sofa So Good” starring Palestinian actress and film director Hiam Abbas (“Blade Runner 2049,” TV’s “Succession)”; “The Price of Cheap Rent,” starring Wyatt Cenac Barry Jenkins (“Medicine for Melancholy,” TV’s “The Daily Show”) and “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” and “Are you Still There?” directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, the first Iranian woman to win an Oscar, for the short documentary, “Period. End of Sentence.”
"We're thrilled to be celebrating Aspen Shortsfest's 30th birthday with such a stylistically diverse showcase of amazing new works by some of the most exciting emerging and established filmmakers from all over the world. The 80 titles in this year's program demonstrate the breadth, depth and incredible diversity of film talent that we have the privilege of introducing to our audience," Anderson said in a statement.
On Sunday, Wrubel mentioned that, while everyone in the world is looking forward to when the COVID-19 pandemic is a chapter in history and not the present, she hopes that some virtual offerings will remain in whatever new normal emerges, as it creates an opportunity to make festivals such as Shortsfest even more accessible and equitable for audiences.
“The one silver lining I will throw out there is that as a result of having to go virtual, we are able to have our program seen by people across the country,” she said. “[Last year,] I think we were in 40 states. Truthfully, there are a lot of people who are not comfortable going to theaters or don’t live in a community to access Aspen Film.
“Once theaters open up again and we’re going to be doing more in person, we assume we’ll be doing some things virtual, we don’t quite know the ratio for that yet, but we’ve seen there definitely is an audience,” she continued.