At approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a report about a sick mountain biker on the Viewline Trail in Sky Mountain Park, between Aspen and Snowmass Village. The sick mountain biker was reported to be located approximately one-third of a mile from the top of the trail at about 8,468 vertical feet. The biker was later identified as a 68-year-old local male who was reported to be suffering from a significant medical problem.
By 11:55 a.m., a Pitkin County Open Space and Trails ranger made contact with the man, subsequently relaying information to responding rescuers from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Mountain Rescue Aspen. Additional assistance was provided by a ranger with the Aspen Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Snowmass Police Department, a Pitkin County alert explained Saturday.
“The first rescuers from RFFR made contact with the patient at 12:33 p.m.. and transported the patient, with assistance from MRA rescuers to Owl Creek Road at Sinclair Divide, arriving there at 1:30 p.m.,” the alert continues. “They were met by RFFR paramedics who then transported the patient to Aspen Valley Hospital.”
All rescue units from both RFFR and MRA were out of the field by 1:52 p.m. and the rescue incident was closed at 2:05 p.m.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to thank Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, the Snowmass Police Department, and the Aspen Parks and Recreation Department for their assistance on this rescue,” the alert reads. “Additionally, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to take this opportunity to remind locals and visitors to take into account their abilities and potential limitations when choosing their activities and routes in the backcountry, and to recreate safely.”