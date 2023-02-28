Signature Aviation — one of seven respondents to Pitkin County’s request for proposals to be the next fixed-base operator at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport — announced today that it achieved carbon neutrality for 2022 across its global network of more than 200 FBO locations.
A news release from Signature states that its investment in carbon neutrality covers greenhouse gas emissions from all of its ground equipment, vehicles, facilities, electrical and natural gas heating and buildings. The company also announced its commitment to maintaining carbon neutral operations for every year going forward, “becoming the first private aviation company to make such a network-wide commitment,” the release says.
Signature is a multinational aviation services company headquartered in London. The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports. It operates FBOs at four airports in Colorado, including the Eagle County Regional Airport.
The release states that Signature accomplished its carbon-neutral milestone in different ways. First, it reduced its own emissions through electrification of vehicles, energy efficiency and on-site solar power across its facilities. Next came grid-based renewable energy, followed by carbon offsets for the remaining emissions.
Signature’s entire offsets investment came from the Elk Creek Mine project near Paonia, the company said. “As Signature continues its investment in reducing its own emissions in future years, it anticipates that offsets will contribute a smaller amount of its investment in carbon neutrality,” the release says.
“We recognize the significant challenges and responsibilities for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, and we look forward to meeting those challenges, if we are the successful respondent..." Signature Aviation CEO Tony Lefebvre said in a prepared statement.
“Our past year of conversations with the Aspen community have impressed upon us the community’s passion for reducing its carbon footprint,” the statement continued. “We are committed to helping Pitkin County achieve its goal of a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 and the Net Zero by 2050 commitment, should we be the successful bidder. This commitment is consistent with Signature’s values and actions to date across our company.”
Signature has additionally utilized its Eagle County FBO location as a test bed for sustainable innovation. According to the company, the location was Signature’s first to achieve carbon neutrality in the fall of 2022, propelled by the establishment of a supply chain for sustainable aviation fuels in the Colorado Rockies, on-site solar generation and a range of facility-and-fleet upgrades that resulted in a 15% reduction in fossil-fuel emissions last year.
The company called its carbon neutrality announcement a key step in Signature Aviation’s work toward goals set forth in 2020 that are aligned with Paris Agreement targets to limit global warming.
“We’ve set out to achieve ambitious emissions reduction targets, and rather than just making promises, we are proud to deliver real, quantifiable progress by becoming the first FBO to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire global network,” Lefebvre said.
“Climate change is a global challenge and the commitment to carbon neutral operations going forward ensures we are reaching every community that Signature serves today and will in the future,” Signature’s CEO added.