Four Longhorns are moving on to bigger and better things on the pitch, track and gridiron. On Wednesday, Basalt High School honored four students who were signing their letters of intent to compete athletically at the next level: two in Division I and two in Division II.
Cross-country/track and field stars Ava Lane and Katelyn Maley are headed to the East Coast to run for the University of Pittsburgh and Princeton University. Sarah Levy is headed to the University of Nebraska-Kearney to continue playing soccer. Cooper Crawford is on his way to Gunnison to become a Western Colorado University Mountaineer. The quartet represents the highest number of college commitments Basalt has had since Jason Santo was hired as athletic director in 2019, and there may be one or two more signings to come.
“It’s awesome that we were able to send four athletes to college, especially coming from a small school,” Maley said. “It’s just such a great opportunity, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for all of us.”
Maley won back-to-back individual state championships in cross-country in 2020 and 2021 and finished second to a record-breaking performance in 2022. On the track, she’s won the 800-meter and 1600, as well.
She joins a Princeton program that finished 21st in the NCAA in cross-country as recently as 2018 and 49th in track and field a year ago.
“The team, the coach and the academics, I just felt like it had a great balance,” Maley said. “When I went to do a visit there in the fall, I just felt a really great connection with them and I feel so privileged and lucky to be a part of their team.”
Her close friend, teammate and training partner Lane, though breaking up a friendship that has driven both of them since middle school, won’t be too far away. Lane climbed into the top 10 at the cross-country state championships for the first time this fall, finishing sixth overall. In the track and field state championships in the spring, she finished fourth in the 800 and 10th in the 1600.
Lane heads off to Pitt, which Google Maps says is only a five-hour drive away from Princeton, something that Maley was quick to point out. The Panthers will give Lane an opportunity to attend a school in a Power Five conference and chart her own path.
“I’m really excited. I have such a great team that I’m looking forward to meeting and the coaches I met and it’s just a really positive environment that I can’t wait to get into,” Lane said. “But I’m going to miss this of course, definitely.”
Levy was an all-state honorable mention her sophomore year for the Longhorns soccer team, scoring 11 goals in 10 games that season, according to MaxPreps. Last year, as a junior, she scored 16 goals and dished out 12 assists to become a three-points-per-game player.
The Lopers are coming off a winless season in the Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, but provide Levy an opportunity to get more playing time compared to some of the other schools she spoke with. Levy also said the school’s exercise science and kinesiology program stood out to her.
“I think it’s going to be a really good fit,” Levy said. “I took a visit in October, and I really just loved meeting the team and seeing the school and how small it is and that they have my major.”
In the spring, Lane, Levy and Maley will get to suit up one more time for the high school sports propelling them to college. Cooper Crawford, the fourth commit, played spring baseball and ran track and field previously, but committed to Western Colorado for football after a recent campus visit. Crawford was named first-team all-state for the Longhorns, who won all nine of their regular season games and a playoff game. Crawford ran for 21 touchdowns, the second most in 2A in the state.
“I was kind of waiting around for schools and Western was always there,” Crawford said. “I haven’t really [had time to process it]. I’m getting more and more excited every day. I want to thank all my coaches and teammates and my parents, everyone that’s kind of pushed me through, and I can’t wait to continue going.”
Santo said the school could see two more athletes make college commitments over the coming weeks.