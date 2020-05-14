Silt resident Huba Topai, 50, has been identified as the deceased driver in a motor vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 70 near New Castle.
According to a report released May 13 by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, the accident occurred Sunday around 5:54 p.m. between two vehicles
Topai was alone in his vehicle and “the Coroner’s Office does not know the status of the other driver or occupants (if any) of the second vehicle,” according to the report issued by Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
“The cause of death is being investigated as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident. No further information is available at this time,” Glassmire’s report noted.
Topa, who operated Swedish Auto and Beyond, Inc. was well known by a community of foreign auto owners for his work.