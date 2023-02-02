The Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain will have a "delayed opening" today (Feb. 2) due to maintenance, according to an Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman.
Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for SkiCo, said there was no timetable for when the gondola at Ajax would be up and running. He described the situation as a "temporary hold."
Top-to-bottom recreation is still available for skiers and snowboarders.
"The Bell Mountain lift is now running, guests can ride it from the Little Nell lift or go over to the Shadow Mountain lift," Hanle said in a text message.
This story will be updated.