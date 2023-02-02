THURSDAY 9:15 p.m. UPDATE: The Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain, which was closed all day Thursday due to a mechanical issue, has been repaired and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, according to an Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman.
Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for SkiCo, said Thursday evening at 9:15 p.m. that the mechanical issue that caused the closure had been resolved. Despite Thursday's closure, top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding was still available via other lifts at Ajax.
"The Bell Mountain lift is now running, guests can ride it from the Little Nell lift or go over to the Shadow Mountain lift," Hanle said Thursday morning following the closure.
Later on Thursday, Hanle released a statement saying that the issue related to a gearbox problem in the top gondola terminal. Personnel with Leitner Poma were dispatched to Aspen with parts and were scheduled to work with the Ajax maintenance crew during the evening to make repairs.
Visit aspensnowmass.com for more information about snow conditions and lift operations at SkiCo's four local ski areas, including Aspen Mountain.