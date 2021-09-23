When Alison Thomason drove up to her Carbondale rental home Friday night with her 12-year-old daughter and found it in flames, one thing was running through her mind.
“Where are we going to live now?” she recalled Wednesday. “That’s all I could think of — where are we going to go?”
Fortunately for Thomason and her daughter Elise, support from friends in the Roaring Fork Valley has been abundant. A GoFundMe page was created Tuesday with the title, “Help Alison rebuild her life after the fire.”
Thomason, a Roaring Fork Valley resident for more than 25 years, said she and her daughter were visiting friends in Glenwood Springs for a few hours on Friday night when her phone started blowing up. She didn’t answer it right away, as she was conversing, but then her friend pointed out that it might be an emergency.
She called the friend who had been trying to reach her, and he broke the news that her house, at 11 Crystal Circle, was burning down.
“I freaked out,” Thomason said. “I jumped in my truck with my daughter and hauled my ass to Carbondale.”
Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District received the emergency dispatch at 9:46 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a shed completely engulfed in flames. They attacked the blaze from two sides.
In the end, a shed, a garage and the apartment above it were totally lost, according to a fire department news release. The main house, which is where Thomason and her daughter resided, was heavily damaged.
At the scene of the fire, Thomason was concerned about a camper trailer parked next to the garage as it contained some personal items of value. Firefighters wouldn’t let her move it, she said.
“But it was salvaged. The fire department did a great job with that,” Thomason said.
She believes some of her clothes are salvageable, but many other possessions were destroyed, primarily because of water damage: things like antiques she’s accumulated over the years, Elise’s toys and books, and numerous houseplants she’s had for more than a decade.
A large, custom-built dollhouse that took a friend “hundreds of hours” to build also was lost, she said.
Thomason said she’s received a lot of help from numerous sources, including her friend Rachel Hahn, who set up the GoFundMe page, and the owners of a local laundry service who are helping to save some of her clothes. Another friend provided a trailer to help move items into storage.
Other friends have given her a place to live — a one-bedroom apartment — but it’s temporary.
“We’re not in a hotel; that’s a blessing,” Thomason said.“The outpouring of support from the community has been amazing.
“I’m just super overwhelmed. I don’t know where to begin. I’m just now starting to figure out what is salvageable.”
The fire department said Wednesday the cause of the fire remains under investigation. In the Saturday news release, Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin said it appeared to have started in the shed between the main house and the garage and ignited the garage and apartment above it when firefighters arrived.
“It was a difficult fire to control, as the main fire was in the back of the structure and firefighters had to fight it from front and back,” he said.
He credited Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue with helping to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby residences.
Thomason said she doesn’t have renter’s insurance. Her immediate need is to find a place to live in the right location so that her daughter won’t have to switch schools. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that she, her daughter and their dog Raven were not home at the time the fire started.
“The outpouring of support with offers of furniture and clothes has been amazing but she also needs some funds to help her find a new place to live so she is able to put down first, last and deposit — and we all know how tough it is to find affordable housing, especially with a dog. She will also need some extra funds to help buy things that were not offered from her plea for help on [Facebook’s] Roaring Fork Swap,” the GoFundMe page details.
Thomason said the fire came on the heels of some difficult times. She said last year, she closed her painting business at the onset of the pandemic after some employees botched a big job. A four-year custody battle was resolved, and it ended up in her favor, but it wasn’t easy.
She’s now working as a caregiver and likes it, but it doesn’t pay a lot.
“I pretty much lost everything last year. I didn’t have the heart to start up my painting company again,” she said. “Now I’ve got this.”