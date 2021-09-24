The Aspen School District Board of Education seats currently held Suzy Zimet, Dwayne Romero and Susan Marolt will be vacant this November, and six candidates are vying for them.
Marolt and Romero are term-limited, but Zimet will compete alongside Anna Zane, John Galambos, Larry Butler, Dr. Christa Gieszl and Stacey Weiss to serve another term on the school board.
Only half of them received endorsements from the Aspen Education Association, the local teacher’s union, on Thursday: Butler, Galambos and Weiss. The election is Nov. 2.
The recommendation came after an extensive vetting process, according to an AEA press release. The elections committee collected responses to a written questionnaire and conducted virtual interviews with each of the six candidates.
Galambos, who ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2019, complimented the process in an interview Thursday.
“They asked some great questions and I’m really excited to get their endorsement as I run for the board — again,” he said.
When asked his reasons for running in 2021, he said he didn’t see this election as a particularly issue-based one, but that didn’t make it any less important.
“I think I can provide some leadership to the board and some stability to the board. That’s one of the reasons I decided to give it a go a second time,” Galambos said. “I just feel there needs to be some restoration that happens in this community. I think last year was really hard, but it had been a bit bubbling for several years. I just feel like there are some rifts, and there’s some healing that needs to happen.
“To me, it’s not about math grades and hot-button issues, it’s about how do we build a better community and how do we reflect our community in the schools? I think the teachers liked that — they’re doing a crazy-stupid job. Last year was a crazy-stupid year,” he continued. “They felt like they got hammered by some of the people in the community, and I hope we can restore our trust in administration and teachers and the board.”
Dan Perl, a Aspen High School teacher and chair of the AEA BOE Elections Committee, said in a statement that endorsing a candidate who would advocate for all stakeholders, staff included, became important.
AEA President Stephanie Nixon, who was not available for comment, reflected Perl’s sentiment in a statement of her own.
“There are and will continue to be challenges that face public education that require thoughtful, compassionate and creative solutions. Electing pro-educator and pro-support staff candidates will unite us and benefit students,” Nixon, also a longtime visual arts teacher at AHS, said. “Larry, John and Stacey’s deep involvement and commitment to the students of this district and this community are what we need going forward. The 160-plus members of the Aspen Education Association are proud to be with them.
“[John] Galambos has been a part of the Aspen community for the past 28 years,” the statement continues. “John and Robin’s three kids attended ASD schools from kindergarten through graduation. John was co-chair of the ‘Funding Our Future’ campaign in 2020, securing $94 million-plus in bonds and renewed taxes for our school district. This past year he was part of the AMS principal search committee and has served on the district accountability committee. John feels it is time to give back to our Aspen community by running for the BOE and is committed to providing a high quality education to all students of our district.”
Butler and his family have lived in Aspen since 2016. His wife, Marla, grew up in Aspen from ages 10-16 and attended Aspen public schools. The Butlers have three children in grades 9, 8 and 5 at Aspen Middle and High Schools; their daughter is on the autism spectrum and attends high school with her service dog, Toad. Butler is a board member and chair of the finance committee for Ascendigo Autism Services.
“Mr. Butler is a successful entrepreneur with a combination of financial and operating experiences including, gas stations and convenience stores, real estate, marketing, and venture capital. Larry graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1984 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1989,” the AEA release explains.
Stacey Weiss has more than 30 years experience in public education. She taught general music and directed the choir at Aspen Elementary School for 20 years. Since retiring from ASD in 2013, Stacey has continued to teach music lessons in her home studio, has served as the assistant conductor for the AES choir and was a substitute teacher. Her community involvement includes volunteering at the Aspen Thrift Shop.
“She enjoys singing with the Aspen Choral Society and has served on its board. Stacey and her husband, Cliff, have lived in Aspen since 1993 and their daughter, Nicole attended the Aspen Public Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade,” the AEA release notes.