With permission from the family, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of the six-year-old girl who died Sunday on the “Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
Wongel Estifanos’ death is still under investigation by the amusement park; in the meantime, the friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and other expenses to the grieving family.
“Her parents, families and all the community is devastated by this tragic and sudden loss. We want all the community to stand with the family during unthinkable loss,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We understand nothing will bring her back, but we do not want this to be an additional burden to the parents; hence asking for your help in this matter.”
If Wednesday evening is any indicator, the broader community agrees with the sentiment and has heeded the call: of the $50,000 goal, more than 800 people had contributed to raise nearly $25,000.
“Our sister Rahel and our brother Estifanos lost their beloved little girl, Wongel, in a tragic accident on September 10, 2010,” the GoFundMe organizers said, translated in both English and Amharic, an Ethiopian Semitic language.
“Wongel was a beautiful, caring and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a six-year-old girl. Her life was cut short in this tragic accident,” the page continues.
Glenwood Caverns will remain closed Thursday.