Even if everything in the application process goes smoothly, it would realistically be spring 2024 before any shovels hit dirt on a proposed Centennial Apartments redevelopment.
Still, with affordable housing an increasingly hotter-button issue in Aspen — the average sales price for a single-family home in the city has climbed to about $14.5 million, with townhouses and condos fetching an average $2.1 million — current tenants expressed general trepidation, and some outright opposition, to the plan that would undoubtedly mean some displacement during construction.
Birge & Held — an Indianapolis-based firm that acquires, manages and develops apartment properties in more than 65 communities across nine states, including four in Colorado — held an in-person meeting Tuesday to discuss the potential tear-down-and-rebuild plan for the current 148 affordable housing units.
“We expected that to be the biggest concern,” said Jeff Solomon, Birge & Held’s director of acquisitions. The firm bought Centennial in March last year, right as the COVID-19 pandemic burst through the “Aspen bubble,” for roughly $51 million.
But since then, there’s no bursting in sight for what some perceive as a real estate bubble. That’s what led Solomon and his colleagues to take a look at the Centennial property and reimagine its future.
The property was developed in the 1980s by Sam Brown, with compartmentalized townhome architecture as the mainstay of the complex. Birge & Held is proposing replacing the 148 deed-restricted homes (those deed restrictions are set to expire 21 years after the death of the last Pitkin County commissioner involved in that approval process) with 148 affordable units, likely still with the same 707 or so square feet but with a mix of architectural designs and housing types. The new units, too, would offer “better construction, better storage, better efficiency,” said Chris Bendon, principal of local land-use consulting firm BendonAdams who represents Birge & Held on the proposed project.
“The pending deed restriction expiration and the opportunity to reimagine what the property is, we thought it would be a worthwhile conversation with the city to see if there’s mutual interest,” Bendon said Tuesday.
Toward the end of 2019, the city of Aspen tried to negotiate to purchase the deed-restricted properties, when Birge & Held was already set to acquire the entire complex, for $10 million. It didn’t come to fruition, but it became a point of conversation regarding the Aspen market and uniquely sharp need for affordable housing.
“There was interest from the city to acquire a permanent deed restriction for the 148 units,” Solomon said. “After going back and forth [about] what the possibilities are, we decided let’s take an attempt at some design work and see what could be done to meet that need for maintaining the amount of affordable units that are there right now but also make it work financially.”
Solomon said the displacement question is one that project managers — himself included — have been mulling for months, long before presenting the proposal to the community. In fact, the “sketch plan review,” a preliminary proposal before a formal proposal, likely won’t be ready for submission to the city until Tuesday.
“The redevelopment plan involves taking down what’s currently there and rebuilding it. Depending on how the construction is phased, it could be 18 months to 30 months,” Solomon said. “During that time, there’s the potential for some of the tenants to need a place to live. That’s what we’ve been working on the last number of months and we’re going to continue to work on it, and we’re hoping to come up with a solution for it.
“It’s not just an issue that the tenants have but I’m sure it’s going to be something the city is going to want to address as well,” he continued. “It’s going to take some creative problem solving to do that, but it’s an important aspect for us.”
Those solutions could involve third-party members to temporarily re-house tenants.
“Typically with something like this, it involves more than one entity. We’re looking into all the options, we’re not discounting any opportunity to find a way to address the displacement,” Solomon emphasized.
In addition to hundreds of often long-term renters, Centennial is also home to those who own their units — and in fact, the new site plan being proposed by Birge & Held includes 59 free-market units that will largely fund the 148 affordable ones. Solomon said Friday that he did not anticipate the project displacing current homeowners.
“I’ve worked on multiple high-residential constructions in metropolitan cities with an enormous amount of impact on neighborhoods because those involve major road closures,” he said. “This one, I don’t see why it would have to have any neighbors moving.”
That said, he acknowledged that any construction project creates inconvenience for people living in an area. He said that logistics plans with any contractor would be detailed in attention to mitigating some of those impacts, such as what time of day equipment is brought on site, which days of the week construction vehicles are in the area, what time of year the project gets underway, etc.
But that offers little comfort to those facing potential displacement. Solomon noted what he described as the irony of the situation.
“The concern about the displacement is really reflecting the lack of affordable housing that’s currently out on the market,” he said, adding that the sketch plan review will be aimed at ensuring long-term affordable housing. “If there was a larger amount of affordable housing out there, there’s more opportunities. People could find a place and not be concerned.”
Tenants who were present during Tuesday’s presentation learned about the details of the proposed sketch plan review before some city councilmembers. That’s because while some exploratory discussions have occurred with city officials about the proposal, Solomon said that Birge & Held couldn’t reach out to specific councilmembers.
“We had had some preliminary conversations with the city about this, but we can’t reach out to council people because then it becomes a conflict for them,” he said. “We want to go the correct route — we don’t circumvent the appropriate process.”