More than 90 skiers turned up for a picture perfect day and skied the groomed grade of lower Independence Pass in the annual Ski for the Pass fundraiser on Sunday.
The event, held by the Independence Pass Foundation, started at the winter closure gate east of Aspen and ended 7 kilometers later at the turnoff to Lincoln Creek.
“Perfect conditions for Nord-heads,” IPF executive director Karin Teague said in an email. “Cold snow, blue wax, beautiful tracks laid by the city of Aspen. And a bonus, impromptu barbecue at the finish.”
She estimated that the event netted about $1,500, mostly from donations above and beyond the $15 entry fee. The event was a classic ski race or just a fun outing, as each participant preferred.
Morgan Boyles of Aspen led the men with a time of 39:09. He was followed by David Rasmussen of Carbondale at 39:14 and Colin Osborne of Carbondale at 40:30.
Nika Meyers of Aspen led the women with a time of 41:56 while Phebe Meyers of Aspen was right behind at 42:29. Michaela Kenny of Snowmass Village came in at 43:37.
Sunday was the 11th annual Ski for the Pass. IPF also hosts the popular Ride for the Pass bicycle race or fun ride each May before Highway 82 opens. The 29th annual Ride for the Pass will take place on Sunday, May 20.
IPF’s mission is to restore and protect the ecological, historical and aesthetic integrity of the Independence Pass corridor and to encourage safety, stewardship, safety and appreciation of the Pass. For more on the organization, go to https://www.independencepass.org/.