Two heavy-hitting alpine skiing competitions that were poised to bring more than 1,000 competitors to Aspen and Snowmass Village later this month, are among the events that were canceled Thursday due to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The NASTAR National Championships, set for March 24-28, and the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships, March 28-31, have been scrubbed from the calendar, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Thursday morning. Later in the day, Aspen Skiing Co. said that in addition to the two championships contests that their spring break Hi-Fi concerts and March 20 Kick Aspen Big Air event would also be canceled.
In a SkiCo-generated email entitled, “Dear Loyal Aspen Snowmass guest,” it was noted that “Under the guidance of Pitkin County and the CDC and in cooperation with our partners we are cancelling events that would bring large numbers of people together.”
It went on to note that SkiCo was taking other measures in order to increase its “social spacing” including removing some seating in restaurants and providing alternative access up the mountains by activating “secondary lifts.” Other actions the company is taking in light of the coronavirus crisis include disinfecting gondola cabins each day, not loading unrelated parties or putting singles into partially occupied gondola cabins.
‘Such a bummer’
The NASTAR Championships alone were anticipated to bring hundreds to Snowmass Village and Aspen for the finale of the recreational racing season.
“It’s such a bummer,” said Bill Madsen, director of the Snowmass Village-based NASTAR program. “It’s going to be a challenge to unwind all the work we’ve done but it’s a bigger issue than us and we have to abide by the directive of U.S. Ski and Snowboard.”
For those who have already registered, their entry fees for the nationals — $180 for juniors and $210 for adults — will be applied to next year’s NASTAR National Championships, which also will be held in Snowmass.
“We’re rolling all our entry fees to the 2021 event. Hopefully it’s just a reset and we take off again next spring,” Madsen added.
The 2020 U.S. Tech Nationals — open to the top racers in the country — were to be the most significant alpine event to be staged in Aspen since the 2017 FIS World Cup Finals. When coaches, support staff and families were added into the equation, the tech races could have drawn several hundred to the upper valley.
“It’s a huge disappointment for us,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo’s vice president of communications.
“We love our ski racing here and it’s sad when it can’t take place,” Hanle said. “Certainly there will be a financial hit [to the company] but that’s not our primary concern. We’re sad for the athletes, the spectators, volunteers, fans and everyone. It’s the unfortunate reality of this situation.”
Aspen isn’t the only ski community impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and cancellations on the domestic and international front are affecting locally raised athletes outside of the Roaring Fork Valley.
The FIS Alpine World Junior Ski Championships in Narvik, Norway, were canceled this week after only half of the events were completed. Aspen native and U.S. Ski Team member Bridger Gile is among those whose race season finished early. Gile is the current leader of the Nor-Am Cup race standings and the cancellation of the Nor-Am Finals that were set for next week in Panorama, Canada, likely means that the 20-year-old Gile will win the crown and with it, the ability to start in all men’s alpine World Cup events next year.
Yet race results seemed of secondary importance to athletes, staff and spectators trying to return to the U.S. before restrictions on international travel went into effect.
Gile’s dad, Rob Gile, who was watching the races in Narvik said March 12 by text, “We are scrambling to get out before the travel ban on Friday night.”
A statement from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, in announcing that all remaining domestic events were canceled, noted that “The health and safety of athletes and staff is the primary concern of U.S. Ski & Snowboard and we are monitoring the current outbreak of COVID-19 closely.”
Among the other marquee events that won’t be run is the COOP FIS Cross Country World Cup that was set for downtown Minneapolis on March 17. Aspen native Simi Hamilton had been scheduled to compete there.
“It’s so heartbreaking to know that we won’t be racing on home soil, but the safety of the athletes, the spectators, the organizers and the Minneapolis community comes first,” Hamilton said Thursday by email.
“There have been a lot of people who have worked day and night for the last couple years to make this Minneapolis World Cup happen and it’s so disappointing to know that all that work was for nothing (not to mention how much money will be lost because of the cancellation). But I hope we can all recognize that it was going to be an incredible event, that tens of thousands of people were planning on being there to spectate in-person, and that the U.S. is capable of not only hosting a World Cup but putting on an awesome show,” Hamilton added.
‘These are trying times’
The letter from SkiCo noted how the company was "following Center for Disease Control protocols in cleaning, food service, hand-washing, and by requiring that employees stay home in the event of illness.”
During an interview Thursday, spokesman Jeff Hanle reiterated that the company had “upped its sick day policy” for employees.
SkiCo’s clientele will be able to avail themselves of relaxed cancellation policies at local properties including The Little Nell, Residence at The Little Nell, Limelight Aspen and Limelight Snowmass. Credits will be extended for up to one year from the cancellation date. Unused lift tickets and lessons may be refunded if not used.
“We understand that these are trying times, and we are working diligently to minimize risks and address concerns of guests, employees, partners and the community,” according to the SkiCo letter.