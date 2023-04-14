A ski season this good deserves to be celebrated. Aspen Skiing Co. aims to deliver with end-of-season parties this weekend at Snowmass and Aspen Highlands.
Elk Camp Restaurant at Snowmass will throw its fourth annual Surf & Snow Beach Party from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature free leis, a dance party, hot tubs and margarita blender bikes.
A pond-skim competition for skiers and snowboarders will be held on a pond created outside of the restaurant. Partiers also are invited to wear swimwear so they can lounge in hot tubs on the patio.
People who don’t ski or ride can join the festivities. Foot passes up the Elk Camp Gondola are free after noon. The party will continue at Snowmass Base Village after Elk Camp closes.
The actual final day of skiing at Snowmass this season is Sunday.
Speaking of Sunday, that’s when the latest chapter of the legendary Aspen Highlands closing parties will be written. The season was extended by one week at Highlands because of the fantastic conditions.
“This winter started out with a bang and just kept coming, with totals accumulating to more than 300 inches, and a 100-inch base in the Highland Bowl — and the powder party isn’t over yet,” SkiCo said on its webpage touting the end-of-season events.
Merry-Go-Restaurant will have specials and a DJ. As always, skiers and riders are urged to wear costumes while celebrating a final Bowl lap. After the lifts stop spinning, skiers and riders can relive the season as the party rages at the Alehouse at the base.
The season was extended until Sunday, April 23, at Aspen Mountain. Buttermilk has closed for the season.