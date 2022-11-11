No more procrastinating on that ski pass. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will open early for the season starting Saturday, Nov. 19, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday.
“There’s a big question mark on the terrain and lifts that we’ll open,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications. Details on terrain, lifts and prices will be released early next week.
The slopes have received more than three feet of snow so far this season but the natural conditions weren’t enough on their own for an opening, Hanle said.
“Snowmaking has been absolutely vital to get this early opening,” he said.
Aspen and Snowmass were scheduled to open on Thanksgiving Day. They will open five days early. Aspen Highlands is still scheduled to open on Dec. 10 and Buttermilk and Buttermilk on Dec. 17.
SkiCo expanded the snowmaking system on the top of Aspen Mountain prior to the 2019-20 season. The company added about 20 acres of snowmaking on the Silver Bell Trail, between the summit and where the old system ended on the Deer Park Trail.
Conditions have been ideal in recent days for consistent snowmaking with cold temperatures and low humidity, Hanle said. Snowmaking started at midnight on Nov. 1. It was spotty over the first week or so.
“We’re off to a great start this season, and the teams are working hard to get ready for an exciting early opening,” Katie Ertl, SkiCo senior vice president of mountain operations, said in a statement.
The Sundeck will open on Aspen Mountain and Elk Camp at Snowmass for dining. Both mountains will feature Music on the Mountains on Opening Day, with live music at the Sundeck and Elk Camp from 12-3 p.m.
Ticket offices are currently open at the base of Aspen Mountain, Snowmass Base Village Gondola, and at Riverside in Basalt seven-days a week. The Snowmass Ticket Pavilion on the Snowmass Mall and the Two Creeks Ticket Office will open for the season Saturday, Nov. 19. For easiest pass pickup, download the Aspen Snowmass App and scan your QR codes at one of the pickup boxes located at the base of Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands.
Uphilling will not be permitted during operating hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aspen Mountain starting this Saturday, November 12 through the rest of season. Uphill traffic on designated routes is permitted with a valid uphill pass and a visible strap displaying a 2022-2023 sticker, which can be picked up at any ticket office.
In order to safely continue early season preparation efforts on our steep terrain, Highland Bowl and Temerity are closed for uphill traffic starting today, Nov. 11. This closure is in effect for all hours of the day and we will notify the community when we are ready to reopen the terrain.
Throughout the early season, terrain will continue to open on both Aspen Mountain and Snowmass as conditions allow. For the most up-to-date terrain openings, visit www.aspensnowmass.com/our-mountains/mountain-announcements.